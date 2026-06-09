Guyana Dominican Republic Working On Large-Scale Mango, Avocado Production

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Guyana and the Dominican Republic are set to strengthen cooperation in the agriculture sector, with plans underway to develop large-scale mango and avocado production and enhance technical capacity for local farmers.

During his recent visit to the Dominican Republic, minister Mustapha met with the country's minister of agriculture, Francisco Oliverio Espaillat Bencosme. Discussions were focused on opportunities for collaboration to boost agricultural production, strengthen technical capacity and support crop diversification in Guyana.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, Minister Mustapha said the engagement will create new opportunities for local farmers and support the government's efforts to expand agricultural production.

“...Guyanese farmers will be benefiting tremendously. What we are doing is ensuring that farmers are supported to go into these activities. We can provide the planting material, the necessary capacity building and get them involved in these productions,” minister Mustapha said.

A major outcome of the discussions was an agreement to pursue large-scale cultivation of mangoes and avocados in Guyana.

The agriculture minister revealed that discussions with the former president of the Dominican Republic, HE Hipólito Mejía, have advanced plans to establish a large-scale mango industry here.

“I have had discussions with the former president of the DR, who is now willing to help us to start large-scale mango cultivation. I am hoping by the end of September we can start that. The DR today employs approximately 20,000 persons in their mango industry, and we are hoping that we can also start that large-scale production,” he stated.

Minister Mustapha noted that while Guyana currently cultivates crops such as mangoes and avocados, production remains relatively small-scale.

Through the partnership, the government intends to support farmers interested in expanding production by providing access to planting materials, technical guidance and training. As part of the collaboration, the Dominican Republic has agreed to send agricultural experts to Guyana to work with local technical officers and farmers.

The experts are expected to assist with capacity building, crop development planning and the establishment of systems to support commercial-scale production.

The government continues to pursue strategic partnerships to modernise the agricultural sector, increasing productivity and creating new economic opportunities for farmers across the country.

The post Guyana – Dominican Republic working on large-scale mango, avocado production appeared first on Caribbean News Global.