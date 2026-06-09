Aerospace And Defense Connectors Market To Value USD 15.02 Billion By 2035 Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.50% - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Aerospace and Defense Connectors Market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2026 to 2035. The market is experiencing sustained growth as aerospace and defense systems become increasingly digitalized, electrified, and interconnected.









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Increasing spending in defense modernization, next-generation avionics, space exploration programs, and unmanned systems is bolstering the demand for ruggedized connectors that can operate in vibration, extreme temperature fluctuations, and electromagnetic interference exposure or in harsh environmental conditions.

Advanced technologies such as fiber optic connectors, hybrid connectors, and high-speed data interconnect systems are driving performance in mission-critical aerospace and defense applications. Various connector manufacturers are working on miniaturization, lighter materials, enhanced reliability, and many more.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:



Amphenol Corporation

TE Connectivity

ITT Inc.

Glenair Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Smiths Group Plc

Fischer Connectors SA

Winchester Interconnect

Conesys Inc.

Omnetics Connector Corporation

Milnec Interconnect Systems

Weald Electronics Ltd

Turck Inc.

Ray Service a.s.

Rojone Pty Ltd

Allied Electronics Corporation (India)

Souriau-Sunbank (Esterline/Amphenol)

Molex (Koch Industries)

Radiall SA Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Segmentation Analysis:

By Connector Type

Circular connectors dominated the Aerospace And Defense Connectors Market with 44.71% share in 2025 due to their widespread adoption in aerospace and defense sectors with harsh environmental conditions. The Fiber Optic Connectors segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market due to the increasing requirement for high-speed data transmission, advanced avionics systems, and defense electronics globally.

By Application

Military aircraft dominated the Aerospace And Defense Connectors Market with 30.85% share in 2025 attributed to widespread efforts towards the modernization of defense systems globally. The Space Systems category is predicted to witness the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to the rapid advancements in satellite constellations, deep space expeditions, commercial space activities, and governmental space initiatives.

By Technology

High-speed data connectors dominated the Aerospace And Defense Connectors Market with 31.11% share in 2025 due to the increasing requirement for immediate processing of data in avionics, radar, mission computers, and defense communication systems. During the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, the Hybrid Connectors category would exhibit the highest CAGR due to an increase in demand for multi-functional integration.

By End-Use Platform

Fixed-wing aircraft dominated the Aerospace And Defense Connectors Market with 34.56% share in 2025 attributed to high-volume production of commercial aircrafts and military combat aircraft globally. Fixed-wing aircraft dominated the Aerospace And Defense Connectors Market with 34.56% share in 2025 attributed to the growing popularity of commercial space exploration missions globally.

Regional Insights:

North America was projected to be the largest market for Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market in 2025 holding a market share of 40.47%. This was attributed to the presence of a mature aerospace industry base, defense acquisition programs, and the presence of leading OEMs and connector manufacturers. The United States is the largest contributor to regional growth, as it is widely used in defense aviation, satellites and advanced avionics applications.

The U.S. Aerospace And Defense Connectors Market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.96 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2026-2035. The U.S. Aerospace and Defense Connectors Market is the largest in the world due to the presence of well-established infrastructure of the aerospace and defense industry, high government investments, and presence of top technology companies such as Amphenol, TE Connectivity, ITT Inc., Eaton, and Glenair.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, owing to rapid growth of the aerospace manufacturing industry, modernization trends in defense systems, and increased spending on satellites and space exploration activities.

The Europe Aerospace and Defense Connectors Market is estimated to be USD 2.29 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2026–2035. Europe is one of the top two highest revenue generators in the Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market, due to its strong aerospace manufacturing industry, sophisticated defense procurement programs and widespread use of modern aviation technologies.

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Recent Developments:



2026: Amphenol Corporation enhanced its aerospace and defense interconnect solutions range by introducing the next-generation high-speed and fiber optic connector systems for applications in satellite constellations, sophisticated avionics and unmanned air vehicles. 2025: TE Connectivity continued enhancing its portfolio of aerospace connectors with advanced solutions for high-speed data, RF and hybrid connections, suitable for use in electrified aircraft systems and high-end defense electronics.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



CONNECTOR RELIABILITY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate connector durability, lifecycle performance, failure rates, and operational reliability in mission-critical aerospace and defense environments.

ADVANCED CONNECTOR TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand the adoption of fiber optic, hybrid, high-speed data connectors, digital twin monitoring, and next-generation ruggedized connector technologies.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE PROCUREMENT ANALYSIS – helps you identify demand trends by connector type, defense procurement patterns, contract value benchmarks, and strategic sourcing opportunities.

COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess adherence to MIL-STD and aerospace standards, connector qualification requirements, safety audit performance, and operational risk reduction initiatives.

INNOVATION & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TRACKER – helps you uncover opportunities arising from R&D investments, additive manufacturing advancements, miniaturization trends, and collaborations between connector suppliers and major aerospace OEMs. SUSTAINABILITY & LIGHTWEIGHTING METRICS – helps you understand the impact of lightweight connector adoption, recyclable material usage, manufacturing waste reduction, and carbon footprint optimization across aerospace and defense programs.

Aerospace and Defense Connectors Market Report Scope