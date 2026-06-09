ED Concludes Public Outreach Campaign On Mygov Platform, Collects Key Suggestions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The use of AI and Big Data for detecting money laundering and the creation of a secure whistleblower system were among the key suggestions received by the ED as part of a public outreach campaign organised to mark 70 years of the federal agency, an official said on Tuesday.

As the ED concluded its nationwide public outreach campaign on the MyGov platform as part of the celebrations marking "70 Years of ED: Fighting Financial Crimes, Serving the Nation", the agency received suggestions to recruit specialised experts, including CAs, forensic auditors, data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals.

The public participants also suggested that the agency conduct regular training and technology-upgradation programmes for ED officers, the statement said.

The ED expressed gratitude to all citizens who participated in the campaign and contributed their time, ideas and commitment towards strengthening the nation's fight against financial crimes.

“The enthusiastic response received through the MyGov platform reflects growing public awareness regarding the importance of financial integrity and collective responsibility in protecting India's economic interests,” said a statement.

The campaign featured a series of interactive activities, including publishing educational content on the history and functions of ED, disseminating information and raising awareness about the "Verify Your Summon" facility, and an online quiz on the functioning of ED, said the statement.

It also involved the launch of a "Pledge on Financial Integrity", the dissemination of key achievements of the Directorate, and an invitation to citizens to provide suggestions for improving the organisation's functioning, it said.

The "Online Quiz on ED Day", conducted from April 28 to May 28, received an overwhelming response from citizens across the country. The quiz recorded 89,299 views and 13,393 submissions, and participants aged 18–24 emerged as the most active contributors. The ED is awarding cash prizes to the top 10 participants.

The activity titled "Inviting Suggestions on Improvement in the Functioning of ED", conducted from April 30 to May 30, generated valuable public feedback. The initiative received 2,340 views and 876 citizen submissions.