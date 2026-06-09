Assam Govt, EU Launch Blue Valley Cluster To Deepen Investment, Innovation Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 9 (IANS) The Assam Government and the European Union on Tuesday launched the Blue Valley Cluster initiative, aimed at expanding cooperation in bioeconomy sectors such as natural flavours, fragrances and AYUSH, while creating new avenues for investment, innovation and industrial partnerships between Europe and Northeast India.

The initiative was unveiled in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George, Belgium's Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt and representatives of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI).

Officials said the Blue Valley Cluster is designed to serve as a platform connecting European and Indian enterprises, research institutions, entrepreneurs and communities to promote sustainable industrial growth and value-chain development. The programme aligns with the broader India-EU strategic partnership and seeks to translate high-level cooperation into tangible economic opportunities at the regional level.

During the visit, Chief Minister Sarma met with Ambassador Delphin and senior EU representatives to discuss strengthening sector-specific collaborations and enhancing economic engagement with Assam and the wider Northeast region. A business roundtable involving members of FEBI and the European delegation also explored opportunities in investment, technology transfer, industrial partnerships, skill development and business-to-business collaboration.

Highlighting Assam's growing economic profile, the Chief Minister said the state offers significant opportunities across sectors, including semiconductors and electronics, defence and aviation, tea, agarwood, organic food products, natural fragrances and flavours, and AYUSH-based wellness industries. He noted that the Blue Valley Cluster would help integrate local producers, startups, researchers, self-help groups and entrepreneurs with global markets, enabling technology adoption, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

Ambassador Delphin described Assam as an attractive destination for international investors due to its rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and commitment to sustainable development. He said the initiative would strengthen linkages between European and Indian businesses while supporting environmentally responsible industrialisation and community-centric growth.

The EU envoy also referred to ongoing cooperation projects in Assam, including urban development and river basin management initiatives, and expressed confidence that stronger economic partnerships would benefit the entire Northeast region.

In another key development, the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC) and the Federation of European Businesses in India signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote business cooperation and investment facilitation between Assam and European enterprises. The agreement seeks to enhance investor outreach, encourage knowledge sharing, strengthen institutional linkages, and create a framework for long-term collaboration.

Officials said the Blue Valley Cluster pilot project is expected to generate new opportunities for farmers, women entrepreneurs, youth, and MSMEs, while boosting trade, innovation, and sustainable livelihoods across the region.