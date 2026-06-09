Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Frank Mcleod Talks Building A Family Business For The Next Generation & Joining President's Club In Rockwall, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKWALL, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since purchasing Minuteman Press in Rockwall, Texas in December of 2018, Frank McLeod has built more than just a successful business; he has built a family legacy alongside his son Tyler. Drawing on three decades of experience in the paper industry, Frank combined customer service, networking, acquisitions, and a commitment to quality to grow his Minuteman Press franchise.

Today, Frank and Tyler continue to expand their capabilities while focusing on the same core principles that fueled their success from the very beginning: follow-through, building strong relationships, and delivering on their promises for every customer. As a result, Minuteman Press in Rockwall has joined the Minuteman Press International President's Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2025.

From Paper to Printing

Prior to Minuteman Press, Frank shares,“I spent 30 years in the paper business working as a Regional Manager for Clampitt Paper (a Minuteman Press Choice Vendor). I became good friends with the Dallas Regional VP. I was looking for something my son Tyler and I could do together. I wanted to own a business that I could pass on to Tyler when I am ready to retire, and he can spend his career as a self-employed business owner if that is what he chooses to do. Minuteman Press was a perfect fit.”

Growing the Business

Frank and Tyler are two of the newest members of the President's Club after Minuteman Press in Rockwall amassed over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2025. Frank says,“The biggest keys to our success here at our Rockwall location are following up on quotes, constantly checking FLEX and doing exactly what we promise we will do for our customers, and acquisitions that helped us grow faster. My son (and co-owner) Tyler oversees production, and he has the best eye for color and noticing print flaws. Nothing leaves our shop that doesn't meet our standards.”

He continues,“Our marketing comes from many sources-repeat customers, massive amounts of networking through several networking/Chamber groups, Internet Marketing Program leads, and many customer referrals.”

Frank adds,“Our highest in-demand items come from our in-house digital printing capabilities. We recently acquired a Konica Minolta AccurioPress C7100 with a Plockmatic Booklet Finisher. We make very nice multi page books in-house, and we send out larger books out for perfect binding. We are doing more signage, and we are exploring going deeper into wide format and DTG printing.”

Advice for Others

When asked what advice he would give to other owners, Frank answers,“One key piece of advice I have is to know your competition. I have a good and healthy relationship with other printers in the area. I am always willing to help them out when they are in a bind because you never know when you may need help out of a jam.”

Final Thoughts

For Frank McLeod, joining President's Club ultimately represents more than business growth - it reflects years of hard work, strong customer relationships, a commitment to quality, and the opportunity to build a lasting family business with his son Tyler. By combining industry experience with follow-through, networking, acquisitions, and a customer-first mindset, Frank has created a rewarding path for both the present and the future at Minuteman Press in Rockwall, Texas.

Frank concludes,“I find owning Minuteman Press in Rockwall to be very rewarding, and it has changed my life totally for the better. I enjoy coming to work every day and helping my customers. I just wish I made this move earlier.”