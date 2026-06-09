USI Affinity Named CNA's Exclusive Provider Of Lawyers' Professional Liability Insurance In Georgia And North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding a successful 16-year partnership, USI Affinity has been named CNA's exclusive provider of Lawyers' Professional Liability insurance for attorneys and law firms in Georgia and North Carolina. Together, the legal insurance leaders will deliver enhanced malpractice coverage and risk management solutions that help large, small, and solo law firms stay ahead of new and evolving exposures.

“CNA is proud to expand and strengthen its collaboration with USI Affinity by extending our exclusive partnership into Georgia and North Carolina,” stated Scott Kossove, CNA's Vice President of Law Firm Underwriting.“USI Affinity and CNA have built a trusted, long-term relationship, and this expansion reflects a shared focus on delivering tailored solutions, responsive service, and strong risk management support for the legal community. It also underscores our commitment to providing differentiated value in the marketplace.”

This strategic move enhances the comprehensive Lawyers' Professional Liability coverages and discounts available to insureds, such as policy credits, expense reimbursement, and deductible waivers.

Since 2009, USI Affinity and CNA have worked together to protect legal professionals with specialized insurance and risk control services. Today, the partnership spans several of the country's most prominent legal markets, including New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and now Georgia and North Carolina.

“The legal liability landscape is more intense than ever,” added Mike Mooney, USI Affinity's Senior Vice President and Professional Liability Practice Leader.“Rising malpractice claims, mounting cyber threats, and new risks related to the complexities of AI are just a few of the forces putting legal professionals under added pressure to protect their careers, their firms, and their clients. Our extended partnership with CNA will help ensure more lawyers have access to the practical and forward-thinking protection they deserve.”

About USI Affinity

For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed, and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price, and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 20 million association and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services. For more information about USI Affinity, please visit .

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at .

CONTACT: Nate Forsberg USI Insurance Services 610.619.5669... Mike Mooney USI Affinity 610-537-1441...