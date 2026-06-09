Quantum X Labs And IQCC, A Quantum Machines Company, Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement To Evaluate AI-Based Quantum Error Correction On Quantum Infrastructure

Partnership Integrates Quantum X Labs' Patented Deep Transformer Decoder with Quantum Machines' OPX Control Platform.

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs” or the“Company”), an advanced quantum technologies company, and IQCC, a Quantum Machines company, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement, under which Quantum X Labs will evaluate its AI-based quantum error-correction technology on Quantum Machines' quantum control infrastructure. The primary objective is to run Quantum X Labs' proprietary AI-driven error correction algorithm in a fully integrated hardware-software environment.

The collaboration will test Quantum X Labs' AI-based decoding technology using IQCC's quantum computing infrastructure, with the goal of exploring its applicability to future quantum error-correction workflows.

IQCC will provide access to its quantum control and orchestration infrastructure, including the OPX1000 real-time quantum controller, used by leading quantum research institutions and commercial quantum-computing programs worldwide. IQCC's systems are designed to support future low-latency feedback and quantum error-correction workflows.

“This collaboration represents an important milestone in our roadmap toward validating our AI-based decoder on real quantum-hardware data,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Technology Scientist at Quantum X Labs.“By working with IQCC and Quantum Machines, we gain access to a highly respected quantum-computing environment that enables us to evaluate our technology under realistic operating conditions and accelerate its path toward practical deployment.”

Dr. Nir Alfasi, GM of IQCC:“Quantum error correction is widely recognized as one of the key challenges on the path to large-scale quantum computing. By providing access to advanced quantum infrastructure, IQCC enables researchers and companies to explore new approaches under realistic conditions. We look forward to working with Quantum X Labs as they assess their AI-based decoder on real quantum hardware."

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

About IQCC

The Israeli Quantum Computing Center is Quantum Machines' research and development testbed that provides multi-vendor quantum hardware, access for academic and industrial users, and an environment for benchmarking, algorithm development, and hardware evaluation. The IQCC operates multiple quantum processors and advanced control systems, enabling researchers to explore different modalities of quantum computing within a unified infrastructure. The company focuses on facilitating collaboration, accelerating quantum technologies, and expanding hands-on access to cutting-edge quantum systems

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) is the leading global provider of hybrid quantum-classical control solutions. The company's flagship Orchestration Platform harmonizes quantum and classical operations to eliminate friction and optimize performance across the entire stack. By providing a unified hardware and software infrastructure that supports any qubit modality, QM empowers researchers and builders to iterate at speed, resolve setbacks, and scale systems previously thought impossible. Learn more at:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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