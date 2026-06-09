As Modi Govt Completes 12 Years, Odisha CM Highlights Centre's Achievements And State's Progress

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 9 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday highlighted the Centre's achievements and the impact of the "double-engine government" in accelerating the state's development across sectors.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of completion of 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government and two years of its third term, Chief Minister Majhi described June 9 as a "historic day in India's democratic journey", noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon become the longest-serving democratically elected head of government in the country with 4,399 days in office.

He credited PM Modi's leadership for steering India through global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and geopolitical uncertainties, while maintaining strong economic growth.

On this historic occasion, the Chief Minister, on behalf of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, expressed deep gratitude and heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister and wish him a long, healthy, and prosperous life.

He also claimed that India has emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy, recording a growth rate of 7.7 per cent in Financial Year 2025-26 despite global supply-chain disruptions due to the war in West Asia.

Calling PM Modi as 'Vikash Purush', Chief Minister Majhi also highlighted achievements in renewable energy, semiconductor development, digital infrastructure and national security, citing India's growing self-reliance and firm stance against terrorism.

He said that through the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative, India extended assistance to many developing and economically weaker nations, emerging as a trusted friend of the world and earning recognition as a "Vishwabandhu" (Friend of the World).

Focusing on Odisha, Chief Minister Majhi added that improved coordination between the Centre and the state government has ensured effective implementation of central schemes and accelerated development projects.

In the infrastructure sector, the Chief Minister highlighted a record railway allocation of Rs 10,928 crore for Odisha this financial year, ongoing railway projects worth Rs 90,000 crore, modernisation of 59 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 100 per cent railway electrification.

Major port and maritime projects, including a satellite port at Bahuda, a mega shipbuilding cluster in Kendrapara and development of National Waterway-5, were also showcased.

He also cited national highway projects worth Rs 80,000 crore, the proposed Capital Region Ring Road, Greenfield Coastal Highway and investments in regional airports, including the proposed international airport at Puri.

On agriculture and rural development, Chief Minister Majhi said that more than 34.59 lakh farmers are benefiting under PM-KISAN, while millet production and palm oil cultivation have expanded significantly.

He also highlighted support for fishermen, women's empowerment initiatives such as Lakhpati Didi, collateral-free loans for MSMEs and benefits extended under PM Vishwakarma.

Chief Minister Majhi claimed that Odisha has emerged as the top-performing state in NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index and has made significant progress in housing, drinking water supply, education, skill development, solar energy and healthcare.

It cited the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana, new nursing and medical colleges, and extensive welfare coverage for tribal communities and senior citizens.

Reaffirming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government's commitment to Odisha's development, Chief Minister Majhi said the state government is working towards building a prosperous and self-reliant Odisha by 2036, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.