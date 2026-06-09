UN Rapporteur Concerned Over Use Of Force Against Protesters In Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, June 9 (IANS) Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on situation of human rights in Afghanistan, on Tuesday expressed concern over the use of force against protesters in Afghanistan's Herat.

His statement came after reports claimed that Taliban forces opened fire to disperse protesters in Herat who had gathered to condemn the arrest of Afghan women and girls accused of violating the Taliban's dress code.

"Alarmed by excessive use of force against seemingly peaceful protesters in Herat today; it's time to defuse the tension, respect citizens' freedom of expression, especially women and girls, and avoid further harm. Those responsible for violence must be held accountable," Bennett posted on X.

Several protesters were injured when Taliban forces tried to disperse the crowd which was marching through the Jibrail area of Herat City on Tuesday, Amu TV reported citing local sources.

The protest in Herat has been reported days after Taliban morality police detained at least 21 women and girls in Herat for alleged non-compliance with the dress code.

The sources revealed that Afghan women and girls were detained in several parts of Herat, including the southern road, Almas Market and the Qasr area, Amu TV reported. The women who had been detained reportedly included a nurse who worked at Herat Regional Hospital.

The arrest of Afghan women and girls came after the Taliban's Directorate for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat issued a directive, which ordered male family members to ensure that women follow the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic dress requirements.

According to the directive, women seen in public without a prayer veil, uncovered faces or wearing tight clothes or makeup could face detention and will be taken to a women's detention facility.

The international community had condemned the detention of Afghan women and girls in Herat.

Bennett expressed concern over the detention of Afghan women for violating the Taliban's dress code, terming the action "illegal and unacceptable" and calling for their immediate release.

"I am deeply alarmed that for a 3rd consecutive day, scores of women in Herat continue to be arbitrarily arrested and detained for violating the Taliban's dress code. It is illegal and unacceptable. The arrests must stop, and the women must be released immediately," he wrote on X.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also voiced concern over the detention of women by Taliban authorities in Herat for alleged non-compliance with dress requirements, stressing that the action raises serious human rights concerns.

"UNAMA is concerned over multiple arrests and detentions of women in Herat Afghanistan for alleged non-compliance with dress requirements, which raises serious human rights concerns," the agency posted on X.

"We remind the de facto authorities that all people have the right to freedom of movement and that all persons, both women and men, are entitled to equality before the law," it added.