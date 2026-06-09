Indian Educator-Youtuber Khan Sir Gets Interim Protection In Patna Firing Case

A popular educator and YouTuber, Faisal Khan (known widely as 'Khan Sir') was granted interim protection from arrest by the Patna district court on Tuesday, in connection with a firing incident by his security guards on the night of June 2 in the capital of the Indian state of Bihar.

The court said investigators can question Khan about the case, but no coercive or punitive action, including arrest, can be taken. Khan, however, has been missing and the police are searching for him.

The court reserved the order on the bail plea of Khan's opponent, Raushan Anand of the rival coaching institute, who had been arrested along with two others on June 2. Anand runs the Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre (GBCC), an adversary of Khan Global Studies (KGS). Khan had accused Anand of orchestrating the attack on his coaching institute.

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About a score of people had attacked KGS on the night of June 2 and also beaten up one of the guards. Later, Khan's security guards were seen firing in the air. After their arrest, they told the police that Khan had instructed them to open fire.

Rivalry between the two popular coaching institutes in Patna is massive, with both claiming credit for successful candidates who have topped the rankings. They both claimed that 10,000 to 12,000 successful candidates had undergone training at their institutes. Posters of both the rival institutes with the claims were pulled down, leading to tension over the past few days in Patna.

Matters worsened when both institutes claimed that a student who topped a list for a forest range officer's post had been trained by them. When the student was felicitated by Khan, Anand allegedly said the student had been paid money by his rival to endorse the institute.

Musallahpur, a 5-sq km area in Patna, has over the years emerged as a coaching hub with several such centres operating there. It is known as the Kisan Cold Storage Campus, as earlier it operated as a cold storage facility.

About 350,000 students stay in lodges and attend classes in the area, preparing for careers in the Indian government services, Bihar government departments, Indian Railways, banking sector, and for National Eligibility cum Entrance Tests (NEET), and Joint Entrance Examinations (JEEs).

In fact, Musallahpur has been dubbed as 'mini-Kota,' the Rajasthan city, known as the 'coaching capital of India.' Over 350,000 students live in Kota, preparing for entry into premium institutes including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other top medical and engineering colleges.

Both KGS and GBCC have a strong presence in Musallahpur. But following the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the smaller operators wound up shop, resulting in the two top players dominating the area.

The coaching hub has over the years emerged as a magnet for hostels for the thousands of students who stay there, undergoing intensive training at the coaching classes.

In recent years, violence has also escalated at the education hub. Clashes also break out often between members of the two rival institutes in the area, and many residents of Patna fear venturing there.

Bombs have also been exchanged between various groups in the past, resulting in violence and police cases.

Mithilesh Tiwari, Bihar's education minister, told reporters that the state government will formulate a policy to prevent rivalry among coaching institutions, which result in major law and order issues.

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