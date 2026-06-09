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Chadwick Miller

Chadwick Miller


2026-06-09 10:35:27
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting Associate Professor of Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Profile Articles

Chadwick is a visiting Associate Professor of marketing. Prior to joining IESE he was a faculty member at Washington State University and previously worked for several years in marketing and supply chain positions at Nissan North America.

Chadwick's research primarily focuses on the effects of advertising spending, price incentives, and their interaction on market share changes, upgrading/downgrading behaviors, and repeat purchase decisions. His work has been published in the Journal of Marketing, Marketing Science, Management Science, Journal of Consumer Psychology, and the Journal for the Academy of Marketing Science.

Experience
  • –present Visiting Associate Professor of Marketing, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Education
  • Arizona State University, Marketing

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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