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Fury Gold Mines Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Fury Gold Mines Limited: Has engaged a team of technical consultants to lead the next phase of development for its Eau Claire Gold Project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of northern Quebec. This engagement marks the start of the Company's pre-feasibility study work to be completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T are trading up $0.007 at $0.52.
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