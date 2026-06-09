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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-06-09 10:31:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name William Roberts
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 25 May 2022.
c)
 Prices(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
USD$45.50 278
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated value
  • Price
 N/A (Single Transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 8 June 2026
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)



MENAFN09062026004107003653ID1111233664



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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