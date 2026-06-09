BAN Vs AUS, 1St ODI: Nahid Rana And Josh Inglis Involved In Heated Spat After Pacer Dismisses Aussie Skipper (WATCH)

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana and Australia captain Josh Inglis were involved in a heated exchange of words during the first ODI of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, June 9.

Chasing a 285-run target set by Bangladesh, Australia struggled to build momentum and substantial partnerships to counter the relentless pace and disciplined bowling attack led by Nahid Rana, as they were restricted to 191/9, needing 94 off 49 balls to win before the lightning stopped the play in Dhaka.

Nahid Rana was the star bowler for Bangladesh, as he registered figures of 4/41 at an economy rate of 4.1 in his full quota of 10 overs, highlighting his emergence as a genuine match-winner and his ability to dismantle top-tier batting lineups under immense pressure.

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Nahid and Inglis Engaged in a Heated Altercation

As Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana stole the spotlight with his fiery bowling, which dismantled Australia's batting line-up, including the vital scalp of the visiting captain, the tensions flared up when he got involved in a heated argument with Josh Inglis after dismissing him, leaving Australia further in a reeling position.

The incident took place on the first ball of the 11th over when Nahid delivered a sharp, back-of-a-length ball that caught Inglis off guard, forcing an edge that was safely taken behind the stumps. As Bangladesh pacer turned to celebrate his first wicket of the evening with a passionate shout, Inglis, visibly frustrated by his dismissal, gestured toward the bowler.

This triggered a brief yet intense exchange between the two before the Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz intervened in and calmed the situation, ushering the Australian skipper toward the pavilion to ensure the game continued without further disruption.

A heated moment between Josh Inglis and Nahid Rana. twitter/ZVX9pqWNYg

- Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) June 9, 2026

As Australia were already in a precarious situation, reduced to 51/3 after Josh Inglis' dismissal, the skipper's frustration was evident, as the early loss of their leader left the middle order exposed to Rana's sustained aggression.

After dismissing Inglis, Nahid Rana went out to take three more wickets of Alex Carey (47), Liam Scott (2), and Xavier Bartlett (1), further cementing his dominance and dismantling the Australian lower-middle order.

Who Is Nahid Rana?

Nahid Rana hails from the Chapainawabganj district of Bangladesh. His father is a small-time farmer, and his family's livelihood was historically supported by his elder brother, who worked in Saudi Arabia.

Unlike most professional cricketers, Rana didn't take the U19 route, as he began training with a traditional hard cricket ball only in 2020 at the age of 18. His bowling talent caught the attention of local scouts while he was serving as a net bowler for the Rajshahi Division and subsequently impressed selectors during his participation in local competitive tournaments.

After four years of playing local and domestic cricket, Nahid Rana made his international debut in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Sylhet in 2024. Later that year, Rana played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's 2-0 away Test series win over Pakistan, where he picked 6 wickets across four innings. The following year, the 23-year-old was included in the India squad for the Champions Trophy.

This year, Nahid Rana was part of Bangladesh's historic Test series win over Bangladesh at home. In his Test career, Rana played 12 matches and picked 38 wickets, including two fifers and a four-wicket haul. at an average of 36.84 and an economy rate of 4.58.

In ODIs, Nahid Rana has picked up 25 wickets, including two fifers and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 4.90 in 12 matches.

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