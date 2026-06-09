Ambrosia Collective Launches Planta Powered By Solein®, Bringing Solar Foods' Air-Based Protein To U.S. Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind protein powder combines whey-quality nutrition with a solution to some of protein's biggest challenges, from heavy metal concerns to sustainability

SANDY, Utah, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambrosia Collective today announced the launch of Planta Powered by Solein ®, the first food product and protein powder in the United States formulated with Solein ®, a groundbreaking air-based protein developed by Finnish food technology company Solar Foods.

While Americans are increasingly concerned about heavy metals contamination, ingredient sourcing and sustainability in protein powders, Planta Powered by Solein introduces a completely new source of protein nutrition. Made using a breakthrough fermentation process that combines carbon dioxide, hydrogen, renewable electricity, and a naturally occurring microorganism, Solein is“made from thin air.” Because it is produced without soil exposure, Solein avoids many contamination pathways associated with conventional agriculture protein ingredients.

Designed for everyday consumers seeking high-quality nutrition without compromise, Planta Powered by Solein delivers 20 grams of high-quality and highly digestible protein per serving and competes with whey protein on the nutrients that matter most, including essential amino acids, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and leucine levels associated with muscle protein synthesis and recovery.

“For decades, Americans have had to choose between whey protein and traditional plant-based proteins, each with their own compromises and considerations,” said Sean Torbati, co-founder of Ambrosia Collective.“Planta Powered by Solein introduces a new option aligned with wellness goals and values. By combining air-based Solein with Planta's premium plant ingredients, we've created a protein that delivers the performance consumers expect while addressing concerns around heavy metals, sustainability, digestibility, and supply constraints. We believe this is the future of protein.”

Unlike traditional agriculture-based protein sources, Solein is produced in closed bioreactors without soil, pesticides, or farmland. Because the process uses renewable electricity and is decoupled from weather, drought and arable land constraints, Solein represents a more resilient and scalable solution to the future of protein production.

Planta Powered by Solein also delivers a Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) of 1.0, the highest possible protein quality score commonly associated with whey protein, egg whites, and milk. The formulation is a complete, vegan-friendly protein containing all essential amino acids and naturally occurring nutrients including B12 and iron.

“Solar Foods was founded to reimagine how food can be produced in a more sustainable and resilient way,” said Rami Jokela, CEO at Solar Foods.“Planta Powered by Solein marks an exciting milestone as the first U.S. consumer product featuring our groundbreaking new protein ingredient Solein.”

Planta powered by Solein is available now on Ambrosia's website and is coming this month to Amazon and will be available via Amazon Prime. Ambrosia has a nationwide retail footprint for Planta; and the new Salted Carmel Cold Brew flavor will be available with exclusive partners for Q3 of 2026. The ready-to-mix protein powder is designed for easy use in smoothies, shakes and daily nutrition routines.

About Ambrosia Collective

Ambrosia Collective is a performance supplement brand built on a single conviction: peak performance is not aspirational. It is your birthright. The company develops clinically dosed, transparently labeled products that refuse to make consumers choose between what works and what they want to take every day.

The portfolio includes Planta, the most complete premium protein drink available in gourmet flavors; Nektar®, a 13-ingredient whole-food superfood blend targeting organ health; Atlas performance creatine and Kinetic, a mushroom-enhanced pre-workout. Every product is formulated with specific doses, verified sourcing, and no proprietary blends.

Learn more at ambrosiacollective.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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