TEN Ltd. Holds Its Thirty-Third Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the“Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Thirty-Third Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was duly held in Athens on May 27, 2026, pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated April 17, 2026 (“the Notice”).

The meeting was conducted with the required quorum of common shares represented either in person or by proxy, and all proposed resolutions were approved by at least 93.8% of the votes cast.

At the Meeting, each of the following proposals, which are set forth in more detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the Company's Proxy Statement sent to shareholders on or around April 22, 2026, was approved and adopted:

the election of a newly appointed director and the re-election of three directors who retire by rotation;the reception and approval of the Company's 2025 audited financial statements;the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. (“Ernst & Young (Hellas)”), Athens, Greece, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and the authorization of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to set their remuneration; andthe approval of the directors' remuneration.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers and one LNG carrier under construction plus an option, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

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Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

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