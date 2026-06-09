Transparency-One® Fosters Industry Collaboration On Supply Chain Resilience At Paris Roundtable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event empowered global leaders to increase transparency and advance responsible sourcing practices

DALLAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency-One, ISN®'s responsible sourcing platform designed to bring visibility to complex supply chains, hosted a roundtable discussion in Paris, bringing together a diverse group of industry leaders, customers, and subject-matter experts to explore supply chain mapping and due diligence.

The event showcased strong engagement and participation, reflecting growing urgency across a range of industries to strengthen supply chain transparency and resilience while meeting evolving regulatory expectations. Attendees discussed increasingly complex global supply chains requiring more robust visibility and cross-functional alignment.

Throughout the roundtable, participants engaged in candid, solution-oriented discussions, sharing real-world experiences and best practices for navigating supply chain complexity. Conversations moved beyond theory, focusing on actionable methods to map supplier networks, identify risk, and operationalize due diligence requirements. A key theme throughout the discussion was the importance of cross-industry and multi-stakeholder collaboration. Participants, which included 22 attendees across 16 organizations representing the Cosmetics, Fragrance, Luxury, Retail, and Apparel industries, emphasized no single organization can address supply chain risks alone, underscoring the need for shared responsibility, open dialogue, and coordinated action across the value chain. The Paris roundtable reflects Transparency-One's broader commitment to fostering dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and innovation around responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency.

“The roundtable demonstrated the power of collaboration when addressing today's supply chain challenges,” said Brittany Sizemore, Senior Vice President of Transparency-One.“Transparency-One is proud to bring like-minded organizations together and hear directly from customers and partners how they are advancing end-to-end supply chain transparency. By combining supply chain mapping technology with ongoing due diligence and stakeholder collaboration, companies can build more resilient and accountable supply chains.”

For more information on Transparency-One's supply chain mapping software and services, visit transparency-one.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

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