Youthcenter Juvenile Case Management Software Available On Carahsoft's NASPO Valuepoint Cloud Solutions Contract

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BizStream, a Michigan-based software development company, is proud to announce that YouthCenter, its cloud-based juvenile case management software, is now available through Carahsoft Technology Corp.'s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract. Through this partnership, Carahsoft and its reseller partners will offer YouthCenter to State, Local and Education (SLED) agencies seeking a secure, configurable solution for juvenile probation, diversion, detention and residential operations.

“For more than two decades, YouthCenter has been built side-by-side with the juvenile case managers, probation officers and detention staff who use it every day,” said Dave Valko, Director at BizStream.“Being available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint contract removes a major procurement barrier for the courts, counties and agencies that have been asking for our software. It means more jurisdictions can replace paper files and aging legacy systems with a modern, secure platform, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for the youth and families they serve.”

YouthCenter provides a 360-degree view of each juvenile from intake through discharge, including tracking of incidents, restraints and seclusions, treatment plans and enrichment programs. The platform offers data-driven reporting, statistics and configurable personnel notifications, helping agencies streamline day-to-day operations while meeting state reporting requirements. Today, YouthCenter is used by counties across the country and serves as the statewide juvenile case management solution for Michigan courts and secure detention centers under an agreement with the Michigan Supreme Court State Court Administrative Office.

Designed by juvenile case managers for juvenile case managers, YouthCenter is configurable to the unique workflows of probation departments, diversion programs, detention facilities and residential treatment providers. The cloud-hosted platform is built for the security and compliance standards public sector agencies require, and its intuitive interface reduces training time for new staff - a critical advantage for agencies managing high turnover.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State ModelTM. The program aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities, delivering high-value, reliable and competitively sourced cooperative contracts. Through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint contract, participating agencies gain a streamlined acquisition path to a broad portfolio of cloud solutions, including YouthCenter.

YouthCenter is available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 889-9734 or.... Explore Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint contract here.

About BizStream

BizStream is a digital experience and software development company headquartered in Allendale, Michigan. For more than 25 years, BizStream has partnered with organizations across the public, private and nonprofit sectors to design, build and support web platforms, custom applications and digital products. In addition to custom design and development services, BizStream develops its own software products, including YouthCenter for juvenile case management and CaseStream for shelters and victim services. Learn more at and .