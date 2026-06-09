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Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier Inc.


2026-06-09 10:07:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Bombardier Inc.: Announced plans to expand its Singapore Service Centre at JTC's Seletar Aerospace Park with the addition of a newly built nearby facility of approximately 250,000 square feet. Bombardier Inc. shares T.B are trading $7.00 at $309.50.

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