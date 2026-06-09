Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Osisko Metals Incorporated

Osisko Metals Incorporated


2026-06-09 10:07:53
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Osisko Metals Incorporated: Announced initial results from the 2026 drill program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Five drills are currently active on the property, with two additional drills commencing work this month. Osisko Metals Incorporated shares T are trading up $0.055 at $1.61.

MENAFN09062026000212011056ID1111233541



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search