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Osisko Metals Incorporated
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Osisko Metals Incorporated: Announced initial results from the 2026 drill program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Five drills are currently active on the property, with two additional drills commencing work this month. Osisko Metals Incorporated shares T are trading up $0.055 at $1.61.
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