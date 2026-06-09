MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dental Clinic in Cambridge, Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry, Introduces New Sedation Options for Anxious Patients Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry has introduced new sedation options to help patients with dental anxiety access care more comfortably, supporting a broader commitment to patient experience.

June 09, 2026 9:53 AM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Cambridge, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry has announced the introduction of new sedation options for patients experiencing dental anxiety, medical reasons such as severe gag reflex, special needs, and physical disabilities. The new offerings expand the practice's treatment options and represent a continued effort to make dental care more accessible to individuals who may be hesitant to seek care.

The announcement reflects a growing emphasis on accommodating a wider range of patient needs. Dental practices across Canada are increasingly recognizing the importance of offering care options that address individual circumstances and encourage patients to maintain regular oral health visits. Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry stated that the addition of sedation options is intended to help create a more comfortable treatment experience for those who may otherwise delay care.

The practice now offers nitrous oxide sedation, oral sedation, and IV sedation. By providing multiple options, Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry can offer different levels of assistance depending on a patient's needs and the nature of the planned treatment. The new sedation options are available to children, teens, and adults who may benefit from additional measures during dental appointments.

For Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry, the introduction of these sedation methods marks an important milestone in the practice's ongoing development. The initiative required integrating new treatment protocols and additional preparation to ensure the new options could be incorporated into existing patient care processes. The top rated sedation dentist in Cambridge noted that the expansion reflects a continued commitment to evolving alongside the needs of the community.

The move also aligns with broader changes in patient expectations. Many individuals now seek healthcare settings that offer greater flexibility and personalized care. In response, dental practices are continuing to explore ways to remove barriers that may prevent patients from receiving treatment. Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry views the addition of sedation options as part of that wider shift toward accommodating diverse patient preferences.

Looking ahead, Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry plans to continue evaluating opportunities to enhance the patient experience and broaden access to treatment.

About Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry

Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry is a dental practice located in Cambridge, Ontario. The practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and family dental services for patients of all ages and serves individuals and families throughout the city of Cambridge and Waterloo region.









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Media Contact



Name

Cambridge Smiles Family Dentistry

Contact name

Dr. Shahbaaz Natt

Contact phone

(226) 887-6483

Contact address

410 Hespeler Rd.

City

Cambridge

State

Ontario

Zip

N1R 6J6

Country

CA

Url



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Source: GetFeatured