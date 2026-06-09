K-Pop And Electronic Beats Draw Music Lovers To Dance Floor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Last weekend, Hayal Kahvesi at Park Bulvar in Baku was packed for a K-pop and electronic music event organized by Korean Shop Baku.

South Korean artists Gunwoo and Henny kicked off the night with a lively live vocal set.

The audience matched that energy, cheering and dancing along, and the whole place quickly turned into a loud, lively atmosphere that carried through the rest of the night.

After the live vocals wrapped, DJ Jason and Doctor SunB took over the decks to shift the room into a heavy electronic dance set.

DJs dropped a hard-hitting club remix of a track by Azerbaijani pop star Aygun Kazimova.

The second the familiar melody kicked in, the room got loud. The crowd instantly recognized the song, shouting the lyrics over the beat.

Blending a local staple with a Korean club sound worked perfectly and easily became the highlight of the night.

The reaction from the floor clearly left a mark on the visiting artists.

After the show, Gunwoo and Henny spoke with AzerNEWS

Q: How does it feel to perform for your fans in Azerbaijan for the first time?

A: It's a very special experience for us. We've never had the chance to visit Azerbaijan before, so being here and meeting our fans in person means a lot. The energy and support we received were incredible, and we're truly grateful.

Q: What did you enjoy the most about your time in Baku?

A: We really enjoyed exploring the city and experiencing the local culture. Baku has a unique atmosphere where modern architecture and history come together beautifully. Most importantly, we loved meeting the fans and feeling their passion for K-pop.

Q: Is there a song you've released that feels the most personal to you?

A: Every song has its own meaning, but there are some tracks that reflect our personal experiences and emotions more deeply. Those songs always feel special because they allow us to connect with listeners on a more personal level.

Q: What artists or genres are you currently listening to the most?

A: We listen to a wide variety of music. Recently, we've been enjoying K-pop, R&B, pop, and even some indie music. We believe listening to different genres helps us grow as artists and find new inspiration.

Q: If you could collaborate with any artist in the world, who would it be and why?

A: There are so many amazing artists we admire. It would be exciting to collaborate with artists who constantly push creative boundaries and inspire people around the world. We always enjoy learning from different styles and perspectives.

Q: Do you have any hobbies that fans might be surprised to know about?

A: Outside of music, we enjoy simple activities like watching movies, playing games, exercising, and spending time with friends and family. Sometimes fans are surprised to learn how much we enjoy relaxing and doing ordinary things in our free time.

Q: What message would you like to share with your fans in Azerbaijan?

A: Thank you so much for your love and support. We were touched by your warm welcome and enthusiasm. We hope this won't be our last time in Azerbaijan, and we look forward to meeting you again in the future. Please continue to stay healthy, happy, and keep following your dreams.

Photo Credits: Laman Ismayilova