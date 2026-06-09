Uzbekistan And China Debate Enhanced Customs Cooperation In Beijing
The delegation included K. Kadirov, Uzbekistan's Customs Committee representative in China, alongside CCBA leadership, with discussions centered on supporting businesses engaged in international trade and reducing administrative and logistical obstacles affecting the movement of goods.
Key topics included the optimization of customs procedures for export and exhibition cargo, the improvement of commercial and transport documentation standards, and the expansion of collaboration with qualified customs brokers. Measures to mitigate delays in cross-border trade operations were also examined.--
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