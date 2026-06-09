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Uzbekistan And China Debate Enhanced Customs Cooperation In Beijing

Uzbekistan And China Debate Enhanced Customs Cooperation In Beijing


2026-06-09 10:04:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Representatives of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee and the China Customs Brokers Association (CCBA) convened in Beijing to discuss enhancing practical cooperation in customs clearance and trade facilitation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Customs Committee.

The delegation included K. Kadirov, Uzbekistan's Customs Committee representative in China, alongside CCBA leadership, with discussions centered on supporting businesses engaged in international trade and reducing administrative and logistical obstacles affecting the movement of goods.

Key topics included the optimization of customs procedures for export and exhibition cargo, the improvement of commercial and transport documentation standards, and the expansion of collaboration with qualified customs brokers. Measures to mitigate delays in cross-border trade operations were also examined.

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