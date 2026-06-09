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Bolt.Earth Celebrates World Environment Day With Free Charging Across Pan-India Blaze DC Network
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, June 9, 2026: Bolt, India's largest EV charging network, marked World Environment Day by offering EV two-wheeler users across the country completely free charging at any Blaze DC fast charger for 4 hours. As part of the brand's broader push to normalize accessible and clean EV charging across India, the campaign ran under the banner of conscious clean mobility and saw 1,000+ bookings completed across 90+ cities, with almost 1MWh of energy dispensed in 4 hours.
The campaign was strategically scheduled between 12 PM and 4 PM, a period that typically coincides with peak solar energy generation in India. By encouraging EV charging during these hours, Bolt aimed to align energy consumption with greater renewable energy availability on the grid, potentially reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based power sources while promoting more sustainable charging practices.
The campaign also highlighted the role of dedicated charging infrastructure in supporting India's EV transition. While public conversations around EV charging often focus on four-wheelers, two-wheelers account for the overwhelming majority of EVs on Indian roads today.
Blaze DC, the universal fast charger for all two-wheeler EVs, with its pan-India presence, is purpose-built to serve India's largest EV segment. The charger helps everyday riders, including delivery partners and gig-economy workers spend less time waiting and more time on the move.
Echoing this, Mohit Yadav, Founder, Bolt. Earth said "As India's EV adoption accelerates, the conversation must move beyond vehicles and focus equally on infrastructure. Two-wheelers are at the heart of India's electric mobility story, which is why we developed Blaze DC as a dedicated fast-charging solution for this segment. By encouraging charging during peak solar hours, we're showing how purpose-built infrastructure and smarter energy usage can work together to make EV adoption both convenient and sustainable."
With EV adoption continuing to accelerate in India, Bolt believes that charging behaviour will be as important as charging access in driving a greener future. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to promoting sustainable charging practices and advancing clean mobility through innovative and accessible charging solutions.
About Bolt
Bolt India's largest vertically integrated peer-to-peer (P2P) electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with more than 100,000 chargers deployed across 2,000+ cities, serving a wide base of EV users. Founded in 2017, the company evolved from building connected IoT solutions to creating a vertically integrated EV ecosystem that combines hardware, software, manufacturing, deployment, and services under one roof. It's an open network that supports 2-, 3-, and 4-wheelers with both standard and fast-charging options, powered by Bolt mobile app that enables a seamless scan, pay, and charge experience and allows charger owners to generate passive income. Backed by collaborations with leading OEMs and ecosystem partners and supported by its proprietary Charger Management System (CMS), Bolt is positioned at the forefront of building smarter, sustainable, and connected mobility solutions in India and beyond.
The campaign was strategically scheduled between 12 PM and 4 PM, a period that typically coincides with peak solar energy generation in India. By encouraging EV charging during these hours, Bolt aimed to align energy consumption with greater renewable energy availability on the grid, potentially reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based power sources while promoting more sustainable charging practices.
The campaign also highlighted the role of dedicated charging infrastructure in supporting India's EV transition. While public conversations around EV charging often focus on four-wheelers, two-wheelers account for the overwhelming majority of EVs on Indian roads today.
Blaze DC, the universal fast charger for all two-wheeler EVs, with its pan-India presence, is purpose-built to serve India's largest EV segment. The charger helps everyday riders, including delivery partners and gig-economy workers spend less time waiting and more time on the move.
Echoing this, Mohit Yadav, Founder, Bolt. Earth said "As India's EV adoption accelerates, the conversation must move beyond vehicles and focus equally on infrastructure. Two-wheelers are at the heart of India's electric mobility story, which is why we developed Blaze DC as a dedicated fast-charging solution for this segment. By encouraging charging during peak solar hours, we're showing how purpose-built infrastructure and smarter energy usage can work together to make EV adoption both convenient and sustainable."
With EV adoption continuing to accelerate in India, Bolt believes that charging behaviour will be as important as charging access in driving a greener future. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to promoting sustainable charging practices and advancing clean mobility through innovative and accessible charging solutions.
About Bolt
Bolt India's largest vertically integrated peer-to-peer (P2P) electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with more than 100,000 chargers deployed across 2,000+ cities, serving a wide base of EV users. Founded in 2017, the company evolved from building connected IoT solutions to creating a vertically integrated EV ecosystem that combines hardware, software, manufacturing, deployment, and services under one roof. It's an open network that supports 2-, 3-, and 4-wheelers with both standard and fast-charging options, powered by Bolt mobile app that enables a seamless scan, pay, and charge experience and allows charger owners to generate passive income. Backed by collaborations with leading OEMs and ecosystem partners and supported by its proprietary Charger Management System (CMS), Bolt is positioned at the forefront of building smarter, sustainable, and connected mobility solutions in India and beyond.
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