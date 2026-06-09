Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of SES AI Corporation Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations;
(2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe;
(3) Contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues;
(4) the foregoing called into question SES AI's growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and
(5) as a result, defendants' statements about SES AI's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
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310-692-8883
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