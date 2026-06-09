Verra Mobility Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Possibly Recover Losses Via Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Verra Mobility Corporation investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that Verra Mobility Corporation and two of its top executives misled investors about the company's growth prospects for 2026, particularly within its Commercial Services segment, which provides toll and violations management services to rental car companies. According to the complaint, the defendants repeatedly assured investors that contract renewal negotiations with a major customer were "ongoing and constructive," downplayed the risk that major rental car customers could replace Verra with in-house or alternative solutions, and reaffirmed full-year 2026 financial guidance, while concealing that the company's relationship with Avis Budget Group-a customer representing over 10% of revenue-was in serious jeopardy. The truth emerged on May 26, 2026, when Verra announced it had received a termination notice from Avis effective September 2026 and slashed its full-year 2026 financial outlook, followed days later by the abrupt departure of its President and CEO. On this news, Verra's stock price fell approximately 71%, from $13.08 to $3.85 per share.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Verra Mobility Corporation stock between February 24, 2026, and May 26, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 4, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Verra Mobility Corporation, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...

Source: Block & Leviton LLP