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Salmar Successful Issuance Of New Green Bonds


2026-06-09 10:02:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange message published today, 9. June 2026 08:00 CEST.

SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), rated BBB/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has today successfully completed the issuance of NOK 2,750 million in new senior unsecured green bonds, across two tranches;

  • NOK 1,750 million, 3-year tenor with a floating rate coupon of 3mN+0.88% p.a.
  • NOK 1,000 million, 3-year tenor with a fixed rate coupon of 5.541% p.a.

An application will be submitted for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Settlement date is set to 18. June 2026.

Arctic Securities, Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie, Nordea and SEB acted as Joint Lead Managers in the successful transaction.

For further information, please contact;

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Phone: +47 900 84 538

E-mail: ...

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 936 30 449

E-mail: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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