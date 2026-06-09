Salmar Successful Issuance Of New Green Bonds
SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), rated BBB/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has today successfully completed the issuance of NOK 2,750 million in new senior unsecured green bonds, across two tranches;
- NOK 1,750 million, 3-year tenor with a floating rate coupon of 3mN+0.88% p.a. NOK 1,000 million, 3-year tenor with a fixed rate coupon of 5.541% p.a.
An application will be submitted for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Settlement date is set to 18. June 2026.
Arctic Securities, Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie, Nordea and SEB acted as Joint Lead Managers in the successful transaction.
For further information, please contact;
Ulrik Steinvik, CFO
Phone: +47 900 84 538
E-mail: ...
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 936 30 449
E-mail: ...
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