Giordano's Celebrates America's 250Th Birthday With Limited-Time Americana Pizza Supporting Veterans Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specialty pizza inspired by American flavors launches June 9, with proceeds benefiting Honor Flight Network

CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of America's 250th birthday, Giordano's is launching its limited-time Americana Pizza at participating locations nationwide beginning June 9. Inspired by classic American flavors and created to honor the nation's veterans, the specialty pizza features pepperoni and sausage topped with a commemorative Parmesan cheese stencil design in the shape of“250.”

As part of the promotion, a portion of proceeds from every Americana Pizza sold will benefit Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring our nation's war veterans.

“America's 250th anniversary is a moment to celebrate our shared history and recognize those who have served our country,” said Meghan Parra, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Giordano's.“The Americana Pizza allows our guests to be part of that celebration while supporting an incredible organization that honors veterans and their sacrifices.”

The Americana Pizza combines two fan-favorite toppings, pepperoni and sausage, on Giordano's signature pizza, finished with a limited-edition Parmesan cheese stencil design for deep-dish options commemorating the nation's semiquincentennial. The specialty pizza will be available for a limited time at participating Giordano's locations across the country through the summer celebration season.

Honor Flight Network has transported hundreds of thousands of veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to their service, creating meaningful opportunities for recognition, reflection, and gratitude.

Guests can enjoy the Americana Pizza for dine-in, carryout, or delivery at participating Giordano's locations nationwide from June 9 through July 31. The deep-dish pizza will also be available for nationwide shipping through Giordano's online store. Each pizza is shipped frozen and arrives ready to bake at home, complete with a commemorative 250 stencil and a Parmesan cheese packet.

For more information about the Americana Pizza and to find a location near you, visit giordanos. To learn more about Honor Flight Network, visit.

ABOUT GIORDANO'S

Based in Chicago, Giordano's World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano's operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano's sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano's has been consistently recognized as Chicago's Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano's on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at