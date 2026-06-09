Shades For Migraine Brings Visibility And Validation To Millions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global campaign drives migraine awareness to fight harmful stigma in support of the millions living with migraine

Providence, RI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit Association of Migraine Disorders is reshaping public understanding of migraine through its global Shades For Migraine campaign. Designed to smash stigma, validate lived experience, and drive awareness, Shades For Migraine engages communities through events, social media, and public participation - all to challenge misconceptions about migraine.

One in seven people live with migraine, making it one of the most common disorders in the world. Its disabling effects go far beyond head pain. With symptoms disrupting vision, cognitive function, mood, balance, sleep, and the ability to tolerate lights, sounds and smells, many struggle to function at work, school, and home.

“People with migraine often feel guilty for canceling plans, missing work, not being present for loved ones, or fully participating in daily life,” said Dr. Franchesca Fiorito, neurologist and Shades For Migraine Medical Ambassador.“Patients can feel isolated or ashamed and frustrated by the unpredictability of attacks.”

The hidden burden of migraine

“Because migraine is invisible, many patients feel judged or dismissed and that lack of understanding can be very damaging,” said Fiorito.

People around the world describe living with migraine as debilitating, defeating, exhausting, and heartbreaking. This reality, along with pain and migraine-related symptoms, remains largely unseen.

Using sunglasses as a symbol, Shades For Migraine brings visibility to migraine and its impact, raising awareness and fostering empathy to fuel change.

Showing support matters

“When people wear sunglasses and show support, it makes me feel seen, understood, and less alone,” said Allison Scarcelli, a Shades For Migraine volunteer.“That support is surprisingly encouraging, especially on harder days.”

For many living with migraine, the campaign offers a powerful sense of community and connection.

“Migraine has taken me out of rooms, out of plans, and sometimes out of myself. Most people never see that part,” said Jessica Johnson-Jones, a chronic migraine patient and advocate.“Shades For Migraine is validation. When someone shows their support, it's a reminder that even in the darkest moments, I'm not alone.”

Join the Shades For Migraine movement

This June, Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, the campaign invites the public to“Show You Care, Wear a Pair” by posting a photo in sunglasses on social media with #ShadesForMigraine.

“With Shades, your sunglasses selfie becomes an empowering global statement,” said campaign program manager Sara Berkowitz.

How to participate:

SNAP a photo in sunglasses

SHARE it on social media and tag @ShadesForMigraine

SHOW you care and use #ShadesForMigraine to elevate your support

About Shades For Migraine

Shades For Migraine is a global awareness campaign led by the nonprofit Association of Migraine Disorders. Launched in 2017, Shades For Migraine spreads awareness through a fun, engaging, and inclusive approach to spark conversation and break stigma. Every June, Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, Shades For Migraine encourages the public to show their support for the one billion people worldwide living with migraine disease. In 2025, SFM reached 406 million people with participation in 56 countries and 16 languages.

Shades For Migraine is sponsored in part by Pfizer and Lundbeck





Attachments



Shade For Migraine Media Kit Sunglasses and Selfies To Challenge Stigma Worldwide

CONTACT: Molly O'Brien Association of Migraine Disorders...