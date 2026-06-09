Oukitel WP500 Ultra Makes A Global Leap In Mobile Technology: The World's First AI Thermal Imaging Rugged Phone With Privacy Kill Switch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As mobile devices face increasingly sophisticated threats, demand for stronger privacy protection continues to grow. To address this pressing need, Oukitel introduces the all-new WP500 Ultra, the world's first AI thermal rugged smartphone with a one-touch privacy kill switch, setting a new standard for mobile innovation. The hardware-level privacy feature enables instant control over sensitive functions, providing enhanced security and peace of mind. Equipped with advanced thermal imaging technology, this device takes performance to a new level in demanding fieldwork and outdoor exploration. The WP500 Ultra will debut exclusively on the official Oukitel Store starting June 9, priced at $699.99.

The WP500 Ultra powers a new era of privacy protection, redefining how users safeguard their digital lives. With a simple slide, its hardware kill switch instantly disables the microphone, camera, and GPS, preventing sensitive data from being captured. Whether in confidential meetings, on business trips, or during field operations, users can stay assured when privacy matters most. Additionally, the device's AI thermal imaging technology stands out as one of its most advanced capabilities. It features a 640×512 high-resolution thermal sensor (AI-upscaled to 1440×1080 in RGB mode) and a wide -20°C to 550°C detection range, providing ultra-clear imaging that reveals hidden heat patterns in real time across construction, maintenance work, and emergency rescue scenarios.

Driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, the WP500 Ultra delivers true flagship performance, with an AnTuTu score exceeding 1.5 million. It stands at the top of its class, ensuring exceptional speed and efficiency for multitasking, AI processing, and demanding games. With 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, it provides ample capacity for media, work files, and thermal imaging data.

Extreme endurance further elevates the WP500 Ultra's all-round capabilities. Its long-lasting 10,000mAh battery delivers nearly twice the capacity of most mainstream smartphones. The 6.78" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers razor-sharp clarity and vivid brightness while ensuring smooth, responsive visuals for an immersive viewing experience. With Widevine L1 certification, users can enjoy high-definition streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

In terms of photography, the smartphone features a pro-grade 108MP AI main camera with the Samsung S5KHM6 sensor, producing exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. On the front, the 32MP camera powered by the Sony IMX616 sensor captures natural, highly detailed portraits. Certified to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, this device delivers extreme durability for harsh outdoor conditions, withstanding temperatures from -45°C (-49°F) to 75°C (167°F).

Available in orange and black, the WP500 Ultra launches at $699.99 on the official store. For users seeking a more affordable option without thermal imaging, the WP500 delivers the same flagship-level performance, priced at $549.99. With the extra 10% discount code OUK10, the final price is further lowered.

CONTACT:

Leo Wu, Marketing Director

... / +86 135 6469 0683

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