TRREB Welcomes Launch Of Canada's New National Artificial Intelligence Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) welcomes the federal government's launch of AI for All, Canada's new national artificial intelligence strategy, and congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister Evan Solomon, and the Government of Canada on this important announcement.

Artificial intelligence is already changing how Canadians live, work, do business, and make major decisions. For the real estate sector, this transformation is directly connected to the trusted data, secure technology platforms, market intelligence, and professional advice that REALTORS® rely on every day to serve buyers, sellers, renters, and businesses.

“TRREB welcomes the federal government's focus on responsible AI adoption, privacy, transparency, skills development, and Canadian technological sovereignty,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.“These priorities are directly relevant to the future of real estate and to the tools REALTORS® use every day to help their clients make informed decisions in a fast-moving market.”

The MLS® System plays a central role in maintaining confidence in the real estate marketplace. It provides trusted, accurate, timely, and complete data that supports informed consumer decisions and helps REALTORS® deliver professional guidance to their clients. As AI tools become more widely used, protecting the integrity of real estate data will be essential to preserving transparency, trust, and public confidence.

TRREB continues to invest in the technology our Members rely on today, while preparing for the innovations that will profoundly impact the profession in the future. Through PropTx, our technology subsidiary, TRREB has helped expand a regional MLS® data footprint into a broader provincial platform that includes most of Ontario's real estate listing data. PropTx also supports practical, secure technology solutions designed for real estate professionals and the clients they serve.

Canada's AI strategy recognizes that successful adoption depends on trust. TRREB shares that perspective. In real estate, trust is built through reliable information, strong professional standards, secure systems, and tools that help consumers make confident, evidence-based decisions.

TRREB remains committed to working collaboratively with the Government of Canada, industry partners, and policymakers to support responsible AI adoption that protects consumers, strengthens market confidence, and ensures Canada's real estate sector continues to modernize in ways that benefit Members and the public.

Read TRREB's letter to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.

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About TRREB: The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board, with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property, and communities.