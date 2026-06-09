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Clienttether Announces Strategic Partnership With Soci To Help Franchise Brands Turn Local Visibility Into Faster Growth
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM, today announced a new partnership with SOCi, the leader in AI-powered marketing solutions for multi-location businesses. Through their leading franchise software, ClientTether and SOCi will help franchise brands connect local visibility, automated marketing execution, and lead engagement to create a more efficient growth path across franchise owner customer acquisition.
The partnership brings together two critical growth engines for franchise and multi-location brands: SOCi's Genius AITM and Genius AgentsTM, which automate and optimize local marketing tasks across locations, and ClientTether's franchise CRM software, which helps teams automate follow-up, increase speed-to-lead, and streamline communication across text, call, AI integrations, and email.
Turning Local Visibility Into Measurable Franchise Momentum
For franchise brands, visibility is no longer limited to traditional search rankings. Prospects and customers are discovering local businesses across AI search, local listings, social channels, reviews, maps, and location pages. SOCi helps brands manage that complexity through an AI-powered digital workforce designed to improve discoverability, strengthen reputation, and support localized engagement across every market.
ClientTether extends that value by helping franchise teams act quickly once interest is created. Whether a prospect is evaluating franchise ownership or a customer is requesting service from a local franchise owner, ClientTether helps brands automate the next step, reduce manual work, and keep opportunities moving.
“Franchise system growth depends on creating demand and then responding with speed and consistency through the right channels,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether.“SOCi is helping multi-location brands become more visible and trusted in every local market, while ClientTether helps those same brands engage prospects faster and convert more opportunities. This partnership gives franchise organizations a stronger connection between local marketing performance and real business growth.”
Bringing AI-Powered Local Marketing and CRM Automation Together
SOCi's Genius Agents are built to work across local search, social, and reputation, helping brands analyze local signals, optimize listings, publish content, respond to reviews, and surface customer insights. For franchise systems, that means brand consistency can be maintained while local execution becomes faster and more scalable.
ClientTether complements SOCi's local marketing intelligence with franchise sales CRM capabilities that improve lead response, candidate nurturing, B2C customer journeys, sales activity tracking, and automated communication workflows. Together, the platforms support the full journey from discovery to engagement to conversion.
“The best partnerships pair strengths rather than overlap them, and that's what drew us to ClientTether. Their franchise CRM turns customer interactions into lasting relationships; our agentic AI ensures every location stays visible and in demand in its local market”, said Kelly Benish, VP of Strategic Partnerships at SOCi.“Bringing the two together means brands get a system where marketing and customer engagement reinforce each other at every location.”
Helping Multi-Location Brands Scale With Greater Speed and Consistency
As franchise executives continue to evaluate franchise software, franchise marketing software, and CRMs for franchises, the need for integrated systems has become more urgent. Brands want to reduce operational drag, improve local performance, and give teams the tools to act faster without sacrificing brand control.
The partnership between ClientTether and SOCi supports that shift by helping franchisors and multi-location operators create a more connected operating model. SOCi helps locations become more discoverable and trusted, while ClientTether helps teams convert that interest into scheduled conversations, qualified opportunities, and revenue-generating relationships.
For franchise development teams, the combined value supports stronger candidate engagement and better follow-up discipline. For service franchise brands, it supports faster customer response, improved communication, and more consistent execution across locations.
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. Our franchise software streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, & email automations. ClientTether is recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. See for more information.
About SOCi
SOCi is the leader in AI-powered marketing solutions for multi-location businesses. With its proprietary Genius AITM and suite of Genius AgentsTM, SOCi provides a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered digital workforce capable of handling the workload of 1,000 local marketersTM, empowering brands to achieve unmatched digital visibility, strengthen customer engagement, and scale faster than ever before. SOCi is recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, and is trusted by nearly 1,000 top brands-including Ford, Ace Hardware, Kumon, Liberty Tax, and more-to automate and optimize local marketing tasks across all locations. Founded in 2012 and backed by leading strategic investors, SOCi is transforming how multi-location brands manage and scale their marketing efforts. See for more information.
Key Highlights:
- ClientTether and SOCi have partnered to help franchise and multi-location brands connect local visibility, AI-powered marketing execution, and lead conversion.
- SOCi's Genius AITM and Genius AgentsTM help automate and optimize local marketing tasks across search, social, reviews, listings, and reputation.
- ClientTether's franchise CRM software helps franchise teams improve speed-to-lead, automate follow-up, and manage franchise development and customer journeys.
- The partnership supports franchisors, service franchise brands, and multi-location operators seeking a more connected franchise management solution.
Together, ClientTether and SOCi help brands turn local discovery into faster engagement, stronger conversion, and scalable franchise growth.
The partnership brings together two critical growth engines for franchise and multi-location brands: SOCi's Genius AITM and Genius AgentsTM, which automate and optimize local marketing tasks across locations, and ClientTether's franchise CRM software, which helps teams automate follow-up, increase speed-to-lead, and streamline communication across text, call, AI integrations, and email.
Turning Local Visibility Into Measurable Franchise Momentum
For franchise brands, visibility is no longer limited to traditional search rankings. Prospects and customers are discovering local businesses across AI search, local listings, social channels, reviews, maps, and location pages. SOCi helps brands manage that complexity through an AI-powered digital workforce designed to improve discoverability, strengthen reputation, and support localized engagement across every market.
ClientTether extends that value by helping franchise teams act quickly once interest is created. Whether a prospect is evaluating franchise ownership or a customer is requesting service from a local franchise owner, ClientTether helps brands automate the next step, reduce manual work, and keep opportunities moving.
“Franchise system growth depends on creating demand and then responding with speed and consistency through the right channels,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether.“SOCi is helping multi-location brands become more visible and trusted in every local market, while ClientTether helps those same brands engage prospects faster and convert more opportunities. This partnership gives franchise organizations a stronger connection between local marketing performance and real business growth.”
Bringing AI-Powered Local Marketing and CRM Automation Together
SOCi's Genius Agents are built to work across local search, social, and reputation, helping brands analyze local signals, optimize listings, publish content, respond to reviews, and surface customer insights. For franchise systems, that means brand consistency can be maintained while local execution becomes faster and more scalable.
ClientTether complements SOCi's local marketing intelligence with franchise sales CRM capabilities that improve lead response, candidate nurturing, B2C customer journeys, sales activity tracking, and automated communication workflows. Together, the platforms support the full journey from discovery to engagement to conversion.
“The best partnerships pair strengths rather than overlap them, and that's what drew us to ClientTether. Their franchise CRM turns customer interactions into lasting relationships; our agentic AI ensures every location stays visible and in demand in its local market”, said Kelly Benish, VP of Strategic Partnerships at SOCi.“Bringing the two together means brands get a system where marketing and customer engagement reinforce each other at every location.”
Helping Multi-Location Brands Scale With Greater Speed and Consistency
As franchise executives continue to evaluate franchise software, franchise marketing software, and CRMs for franchises, the need for integrated systems has become more urgent. Brands want to reduce operational drag, improve local performance, and give teams the tools to act faster without sacrificing brand control.
The partnership between ClientTether and SOCi supports that shift by helping franchisors and multi-location operators create a more connected operating model. SOCi helps locations become more discoverable and trusted, while ClientTether helps teams convert that interest into scheduled conversations, qualified opportunities, and revenue-generating relationships.
For franchise development teams, the combined value supports stronger candidate engagement and better follow-up discipline. For service franchise brands, it supports faster customer response, improved communication, and more consistent execution across locations.
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. Our franchise software streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, & email automations. ClientTether is recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. See for more information.
About SOCi
SOCi is the leader in AI-powered marketing solutions for multi-location businesses. With its proprietary Genius AITM and suite of Genius AgentsTM, SOCi provides a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered digital workforce capable of handling the workload of 1,000 local marketersTM, empowering brands to achieve unmatched digital visibility, strengthen customer engagement, and scale faster than ever before. SOCi is recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, and is trusted by nearly 1,000 top brands-including Ford, Ace Hardware, Kumon, Liberty Tax, and more-to automate and optimize local marketing tasks across all locations. Founded in 2012 and backed by leading strategic investors, SOCi is transforming how multi-location brands manage and scale their marketing efforts. See for more information.
Key Highlights:
- ClientTether and SOCi have partnered to help franchise and multi-location brands connect local visibility, AI-powered marketing execution, and lead conversion.
- SOCi's Genius AITM and Genius AgentsTM help automate and optimize local marketing tasks across search, social, reviews, listings, and reputation.
- ClientTether's franchise CRM software helps franchise teams improve speed-to-lead, automate follow-up, and manage franchise development and customer journeys.
- The partnership supports franchisors, service franchise brands, and multi-location operators seeking a more connected franchise management solution.
Together, ClientTether and SOCi help brands turn local discovery into faster engagement, stronger conversion, and scalable franchise growth.
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