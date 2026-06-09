Registration Now Open For The Dublin Life Settlement Symposium 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA ), the leading advocacy group for life settlement investors, has announced the date for its upcoming Dublin Life Settlement Symposium 2026.

The symposium will bring together institutional investors, asset managers, service providers, advisers, and industry stakeholders from across the life settlement market for an afternoon of networking, discussion, and expert insights into the latest developments shaping the sector.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading industry experts, explore emerging trends, discuss regulatory and market developments, and connect with peers from across Europe and beyond.

Date: Tuesday, 15th September 2026

Time: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Venue: Byrne Wallace Shields, Dublin, Ireland

Registration for the Dublin Life Settlement Symposium 2026 is now open and attendance is free of charge.

To help us manage attendance and ensure places are allocated to relevant industry professionals and invited guests, attendees are required to enter promotional code DLSS26 when registering.

Register here:



Further details, including the agenda and speaker announcements, will be released in the coming months.

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The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) was founded in 2009 to set standards for participants in the European life settlement industry. ELSA represents institutional investors, life settlement asset managers, and service providers to the life settlement market both in Europe and around the world, promoting transparency by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators, and the media. For more information visit .