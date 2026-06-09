8It And Arroces Bring The Paella Rave Back - This Time With Hennessy Ready To Serve Cocktails

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 8it and Arroces Street Paella will host Paella Rave Vol. 4 ft. Cmarty's Jerk and Hennessy on Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 2–8pm at Dead Letter No. 9 (63 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11249). The event is 21+ and open to the public.

Hennessy Very Special Cocktails - the brand's first-ever line of bottled Ready to Serve cocktails, made their debut at Governors Ball on June 5. Paella Rave Vol. 4 is the second time the product appears in NYC, and the first event anyone 21+ can walk in off the street and order one.

The three flavors - Henny Rita, Henny Berry, and Henny Iced Tea - will each be paired with a specific dish from the event's chef collaboration.

That collaboration brings together Chef Eduardo Cuenca of Arroces Street Paella and Chef Christopher Martin of Cmarty's Jerk for an exclusive menu not available anywhere else: Jerk Chicken Paella; Jerk Pulpo à la Gallega with Smoked Confit Fingerling Potatoes & Salsa Verde; Scallop Crudo with Smoked Mango Sauce & Pickled Berries; and Escalivada Toast with Smoked Stracciatella and Lemon.

Music across the six hours comes from Smurfoudirty, DJ Gravy, Bea Trinidad, and David Kent - dancehall, reggae, and house.

Event Details:

Event: Paella Rave Vol. 4 ft. Cmarty's Jerk and Hennessy

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Dead Letter No. 9, 63 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Age Restriction: 21+

Hosted by: 8it and Arroces Street Paella

RSVP for the event via 8it app (available iOS and Android)

Paella Rave Vol. 4 is the second installment of a monthly series running through September, co-hosted by Arroces Street Paella and 8it.

About 8it: 8it is NYC's go-to source for food pop-ups, new dish drops and trusted industry recommendations. The 8it app aggregates the top recommended dishes in and around NYC from trusted industry sources, chefs, food writers and industry tastemakers.