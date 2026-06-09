DU Student Held With Hydroponic Marijuana Valued At Rs 20 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) A Delhi University student has been arrested after the police allegedly recovered hydroponic marijuana, commonly known as“OG”, valued at nearly Rs 20 lakh from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigators claim the accused was not only involved in selling the banned narcotic substance but was also supplying it to college students in the national capital.

The arrest was made by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the North-West District Police following a targeted operation in the Vijay Nagar area. According to police, the accused was allegedly engaged in the illegal trade of hydroponic marijuana, a premium-grade narcotic substance that commands a high price in the illicit market.

Providing details of the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West, Akanksha Yadav said the police had received specific intelligence regarding the activities of a young man who was allegedly involved in selling hydroponic marijuana in the area.

"The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the North-West District Police received information that a young man was illegally selling hydroponic marijuana in the Vijay Nagar area. Acting on this tip-off, the police formed a special team and conducted a raid, during which they arrested 22-year-old Jasim Siyadul Farsan," the officer said.

During the operation, police conducted a search and allegedly recovered 195 grams of hydroponic marijuana from the accused. Officials estimated the value of the seized contraband at approximately Rs 20 lakh in the international market.

According to investigators, the recovery led to the immediate arrest of the suspect and the registration of a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed details about his involvement in the narcotics trade. Police said he is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts programme at Satyawati College and is studying in the eighth semester.

DCP Yadav said that the accused admitted to entering the illegal drug trade in pursuit of quick financial gains. According to the police, he allegedly procured and supplied hydroponic marijuana to customers based on demand and had developed a network of buyers that included students.

Police officials described hydroponic marijuana, commonly referred to as OG, as a high-quality and highly sought-after narcotic substance. The drug is cultivated using hydroponic methods and is known for its potency, making it considerably more expensive than conventional cannabis products available in the illegal market.

According to investigators, the accused had allegedly been involved in the trade for a significant period and was specifically targeting young consumers, including students, as potential customers.

The case has been registered at Model Town Police Station under Section 20 of the NDPS Act. Police are now attempting to trace the broader network connected to the accused, including suppliers, distributors and other individuals who may have been associated with the alleged drug trafficking operation.

Investigators are also working to identify the source from which the hydroponic marijuana was procured and whether the accused had links with larger interstate or organised narcotics networks.

The accused remains in police custody, and further investigation is underway to uncover additional links and determine the full scope of the alleged drug distribution network.