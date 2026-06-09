Delhi LG Sandhu Monitors DDA's Extensive Desilting For Monsoon Prep

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who has been personally monitoring the desilting operations being undertaken by various agencies, especially the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), was informed that an extensive desilting drive of storm water drains under DDA's jurisdiction has been undertaken to ensure monsoon preparedness and minimize the risk of waterlogging across the city.

Monsoon Preparedness and Objectives

According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the desilting work was initiated well in advance as per the directions of the LG, with the objective of ensuring smooth drainage of rainwater, preventing flooding of roads, reducing traffic congestion, maintaining hygiene, and improving the overall upkeep of public infrastructure during the monsoon season in the national capital.

Extensive Desilting in Narela and Dwarka

As part of this drive, the DDA is carrying out desilting of 69 kilometres of stormwater drains in Narela and 192 kilometres of stormwater drains in Dwarka. The work involves the removal of accumulated silt, debris, vegetation, and other obstructions that hinder the free flow of rainwater.

Progress and Deadline

The desilting operations are progressing in a mission mode, and approximately 70 per cent of the work has already been completed. LG has directed that the remaining work be completed by 15 June 2026, before the onset of the monsoon, the release said.

Commitment to a Waterlogging-Free Delhi

The release stated that regular inspections and monitoring are being carried out by DDA officials to ensure timely completion and adherence to quality standards. The initiative is expected to significantly improve drainage efficiency, reduce instances of waterlogging, and facilitate smoother traffic movement during the rainy season.

Lieutenant Governor had earlier instructed that, to ensure that people in the national capital do not face the waterlogging issue, the DDA must undertake a comprehensive desilting exercise in a mission mode.

The Delhi Development Authority remains committed to strengthening urban infrastructure and ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to provide a safe, clean and convenient environment for the residents of Delhi during the monsoon season, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)