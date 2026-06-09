Former GE CTO And Director Of GE Global Research, Mark Little, Joins Liquidpiston Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidPiston, Inc., a leading innovator in compact, efficient, heavy-fueled rotary combustion engine technologies and hybrid power systems, today announced that Mark Little, Ph.D., former Chief Technology Officer at GE and Director of GE Global Research, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

As Director at GE Global Research and a company officer for 22 years, Little served as a senior leader running technology teams and multi-billion dollar global businesses, including GE Power Generation, a supplier of gas turbines, steam turbines, combined cycle power plants, aeroderivatives, reciprocating engines, wind turbines, and water systems.

In that role, Little led an international scientific and engineering team of 2,600 employees, one of the world's largest and most diversified industrial research and development organizations. As CTO, Little was responsible for 50,000 technologists across GE's many businesses.

“If there was a Venn diagram of skills most applicable to LiquidPiston's business, Mark Little would reside in the middle,” said Alec Shkolnik, President, CEO and co-founder of LiquidPiston.

“Mark blends unmatched experience across research and development, engineering, and scientific discovery with a business acumen and customer-first mindset that will be invaluable for us. We are already beginning to tap into his decades of experience as a leader in power generation and research-driven engineering environments. On top of those qualifications, Mark is extremely well connected and knowledgeable, and will provide an increased level of governance as we move LiquidPiston toward the commercialization phase.”

LiquidPiston has won $65 million in development contracts with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force in areas including power generation and hybrid flight. Those wins, paired with Little's experience working in highly demanding, mission-critical markets at GE Global Research and GE Energy before that, attracted him to the company.

“I've been very fortunate to have had a career that's been professionally rewarding in so many ways,” said Little.“My long tenure at GE is very formative to how I approach leadership today, and I'm excited to join the LiquidPiston board, where I can have a true impact by helping the company advance cutting-edge power solutions for the world's most demanding customers.”

LiquidPiston Milestones to Date



$65 million in technology development contracts with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

113 patents demonstrating technology innovation. $50+ million raised from nearly 20,000 investors.



About Mark Little, Ph.D.

Mark M. Little, Ph.D. '82 is former Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the General Electric Company (GE) and the former Director of GE Global Research. As Director of GE Global Research, Little led a highly diversified industrial research organization of approximately 2,600 scientists and engineers across facilities in the United States, India, China, Brazil, Israel, and Germany. As CTO, Little was responsible for 50,000 technologists across GE's many businesses. Little joined GE in 1978 within the turbine business, advancing through various strategic management roles and eventually serving as Vice President of GE Power Generation and Vice President of the power-generation segment for GE Energy. Little holds a bachelor's degree from Tufts University, a master's degree from Northeastern University, and earned his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About LiquidPiston

LiquidPiston, Inc., based in Bloomfield, Conn., is a leading developer of compact internal combustion engines and hybrid power solutions that scale efficiently and operate on fossil or renewable fuels. The company's patented High Efficiency Hybrid CycleTM and novel engine architecture support next-generation fuel-to-energy conversion for hybrid power systems used in unmanned aerial systems, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

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