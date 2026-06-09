Meghalaya: NPP Adopts Key Resolutions At National Meet, Eyes Expansion Beyond Northeast

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 9 (IANS) The National People's Party (NPP) has adopted a series of political and organisational resolutions aimed at strengthening democratic participation, safeguarding indigenous rights, promoting peace in the Northeast and expanding the party's footprint across India, party leaders said on Tuesday.

The resolutions were adopted during the party's National Committee Meeting and Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at Mawkasiang in New Shillong Township under the leadership of NPP President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The National Committee Meeting, attended by senior party leaders, office bearers and legislators from Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland, deliberated on the party's political roadmap, organisational strengthening and electoral strategy for the coming years.

A major highlight of the AGM was a resolution seeking a transparent, consultative and time-bound framework for the implementation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), while balancing national security concerns with the need to support genuine civil society organisations working in underserved regions.

Addressing party delegates, Chief Minister Sangma said the resolutions reflected the NPP's commitment to people-centric governance.

"Every decision we take must be guided by one principle -- whether it serves the people. That is the foundation of our party's vision and growth," he added.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the region, Chief Minister Sangma said the Northeast could emerge as a gateway to prosperity and growth for the entire country through inclusive development and appropriate policy support.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening youth and women leadership, promoting sustainable and equitable development, enhancing inter-state cooperation in the Northeast and ensuring ethical and accountable governance.

Reviewing the current political scenario, Chief Minister Sangma said the party sees opportunities to strengthen its presence in states such as Manipur despite existing challenges and would continue grassroots engagement to promote stability, development and representation.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election in Meghalaya, forthcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and the Manipur Assembly polls.

Party leaders from more than 14 states attended the AGM, highlighting what the NPP described as its growing national presence.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the party's motto, "One Voice, One Northeast", and confidence in its continued organisational expansion.