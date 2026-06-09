Telangana ACB Conducts Searches At R&B Engineer-In-Chief's Premises

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 9 (IANS) The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the residence and other premises linked to Roads and Buildings (R&B) Engineer-in-Chief Mohan Naik and his relatives on Tuesday.

Simultaneous searches at various locations are in connection with allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Apart from Naik's residence at Madhapur, the ACB teams were conducting searches at 15 other locations linked to him and his relatives.

Officials were examining documents and financial and property details recovered during the searches.

There have been allegations that the Engineer-in-Chief favoured certain companies in awarding contracts and building a large network of influence across Telangana.

The officials recovered Rs 60 lakh cash, gold jewellery weighing a kilogram, and 13 gold biscuits. They also found documents of properties in Hyderabad and Nizamabad.

The ACB officials were compiling details of movable and immovable assets found during the searches. It is likely to come out with an official statement later.

This comes less than a week after ACB arrested suspended ASP Nayani Bhujanga Rao in a disproportionate assets case. He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The ACB had conducted searches at two of the residences of the police officer. Simultaneous searches were also carried out at 15 locations linked to his relatives and associates across Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Sangareddy districts.

Officials said they unearthed movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 5.92 crore based on registration value. The market value of immovable properties may be many times higher than the document value.

Rao, one of the accused in the illegal phone-tapping case, was arrested in 2024 and was later released on bail.

On May 19, the ACB registered a case of disproportionate assets against a top official of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board here on Tuesday after assets of over Rs 5.88 crore were found during searches at premises linked to him.

Saggam Anantha Laxmi Kumar, General Manager (Engg.), Project Division-VIII, Red Hills, HMWS&SB, had allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.