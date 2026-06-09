12 Years Of Development And Public Welfare: Reactions Pour In As Narendra Modi Sets Record For Longest Serving PM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to achieve the feat of India's longest serving head of an elected government, religious leaders as well as NDA-ruled Chief Ministers of all states hailed his regime. According to them, PM Modi has a visionary leadership and the 12 years of his government at the Centre reflects development and public welfare.

Talking to IANS, Spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram Swami Chidanand Saraswati said: ''This proud moment is a symbol of the spirit of putting the nation first, visionary leadership, and dedication to public service."

"India has witnessed the era of Jawaharlal Nehru and the leadership of Indira Gandhi, but today it is witnessing a new phase -- one in which the world sees India not merely as a country, but as a nation advancing with its own vision, identity, and self-confidence," he added.

All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary, Maulana Yasoob Abbas added: "It is a matter of great joy that our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is achieving this milestone."

He noted that it is a big thing to satisfy everyone in a huge country like India.

"I hope he (Prime Minister Modi) will try to take everyone into confidence. It is a huge tenure and I hope the Prime Minister will keep working for humanity, society and the country," he said.

Echoing similar view, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra described PM Modi's 12 years of tenure as that of "development, trust, and public welfare".

"In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath, on that very day he said in his first address that his government is dedicated to the poor," Malhotra told IANS.

Congratulating PM Modi on the completion of 12 year of tenure, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: "He (PM Modi) has done a lot for Chhattisgarh. We have got more than what we expected from the Centre, for Chhattisgarh."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde said that PM Modi has been working to take the country forward for the past 12 years.

"He (PM Modi) has created a distinct identity for himself in India's history. As one of the most successful Prime Ministers, he has left a lasting mark through his tenure and leadership," he told reporters.

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the 12-year period reflects the journey of a "karmayogi, a tapasvi, and a dedicated practitioner" who has continuously worked without pause to take India to greater heights.

"India's respect has increased worldwide in these 12 years of his reign. I congratulate PM Modi on behalf of Uttarakhand," Chief Minister Dhami said.