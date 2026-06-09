Azerbaijan Transits Coal From Russia To Armenia (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 11:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Anthracite (a type of coal) has been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On June 9, 12 wagons of fertilizer weighing 828 tons and 6 wagons of anthracite weighing 414 tons were sent from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik on June 9.

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