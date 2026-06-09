Azerbaijan Transits Coal From Russia To Armenia (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 11:20
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Anthracite (a type of coal) has been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
On June 9, 12 wagons of fertilizer weighing 828 tons and 6 wagons of anthracite weighing 414 tons were sent from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik on June 9.
xxx
11:20--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment