Russian Drone Attacks Power Utility Crew In Kharkiv Region
“Specialists from the distribution and high-voltage network divisions were on their way to carry out restoration work. An attack drone exploded near their vehicle. Shrapnel pierced the body of the vehicle on the cargo compartment side. Fortunately, none of the company's employees were injured,” the statement said.
The utility company emphasized that, despite the deadly risks, power engineers continue working in frontline and near-frontline communities to restore electricity infrastructure.Read also: Russians launch airstrike on Dnipro petrovsk region, seven injured
As previously reported, a Russian FPV drone struck a vehicle carrying power workers to a repair site in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: Kharkivoblenergo
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