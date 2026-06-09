Russian Drone Attacks Power Utility Crew In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Kharkivoblenergo.

“Specialists from the distribution and high-voltage network divisions were on their way to carry out restoration work. An attack drone exploded near their vehicle. Shrapnel pierced the body of the vehicle on the cargo compartment side. Fortunately, none of the company's employees were injured,” the statement said.

The utility company emphasized that, despite the deadly risks, power engineers continue working in frontline and near-frontline communities to restore electricity infrastructure.

Russians launch airstrike onpetrovsk region, seven injured

As previously reported, a Russian FPV drone struck a vehicle carrying power workers to a repair site in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Kharkivoblenergo