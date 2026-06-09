MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) American Antimony Deploys Western Frontier to Advance Phase II Drill Planning, Initial Block Modeling and District-Wide Access Evaluation Across 3.5-Mile Strike

June 09, 2026 9:15 AM EDT | Source: American Antimony Corporation dba Xtra Energy Corporation

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp. ("American Antimony" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of an extensive field program conducted by Western Frontier aimed at advancing Phase II drill planning, supporting initial block modeling efforts, and evaluating district-wide infrastructure requirements across the Company's flagship American Antimony Project in Bernice Canyon, Nevada. The work represents another step in the Company's transition from exploration toward staged development and expands technical understanding across approximately 3.5 miles of historically mineralized strike at Bernice Canyon, encompassing numerous historic mines, prospects, and antimony-bearing structures.







Figure 1. Surface infrastructure and portal area at the Arrance Mine. Western Frontier's field program included evaluations supporting Phase II drill planning, preliminary block modeling, and district-wide access studies extending across approximately 3.5 miles of historical strike.

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Supporting Initial Block Modeling and Resource Development

During the program, Western Frontier carried out additional geological investigations and field observations designed to support the development of preliminary block models and future resource estimation work.

Management believes these efforts provide an important framework for evaluating the continuity and distribution of mineralization throughout the district while integrating historical mining information with ongoing exploration activities.







Figure 2. Radiating stibnite mineralization observed during Western Frontier's field investigations. These observations continue to support geological interpretation and the refinement of preliminary block models.

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The work complements:

Historical underground workings; Photogrammetry-LiDAR models; Structural mapping programs; Surface sampling campaigns; Historic production records; and Future drilling data.







Figure 3. Stibnite ore recovered from the Arrance stockpile within the American Antimony Project. Rock hammer shown for scale.

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As these datasets continue to expand, the Company expects they will contribute to increasingly refined geological interpretations and support future reserve and resource studies.

Phase II Drill Locations Identified

Western Frontier also completed reconnaissance work focused on refining and prioritizing targets for the Company's Phase II drill program.

The next phase of drilling is expected to focus on:

Expanding known mineralized structures; Testing continuity between historical workings; Evaluating additional targets along strike; Supporting future mine planning and resource modeling; and Advancing the broader district-scale antimony system.

Management believes the Phase II drill campaign represents an important next step toward defining the scale and continuity of mineralization within the Bernice Canyon district.







Figure 4. Stibnite-bearing material encountered during ongoing reconnaissance work. Geological observations are being integrated with structural mapping and historical data to support Phase II drill planning and preliminary block modeling efforts.

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District-Wide Infrastructure and Road Access Evaluation

In conjunction with geological work, Western Frontier conducted evaluations of historical access routes throughout the district.

Emphasis was placed on identifying areas requiring repair to facilitate access to historical workings extending eastward toward the Blue Eagle Mine.

These evaluations are intended to provide efficient access across approximately 3.5 miles of mineralized strike while supporting future exploration and development activities.







Figure 5. Historic ore stockpile at the Arrance Mine, where material was historically staged for sorting and processing.

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The Company also initiated reconnaissance work along the historic Hoyt Road corridor, which management believes could provide additional logistical advantages and enhance district-wide accessibility.

Maintaining access throughout the district forms an important component of the Company's staged development strategy and is expected to provide increased operational flexibility as exploration expands beyond the Antimony King Mine.

Building a District Rather Than a Single Mine

American Antimony views Bernice Canyon as a district-scale opportunity consisting of multiple historical mines and mineralized structures rather than a single isolated deposit.

Current technical efforts are focused on integrating:

Underground Photogrammetry-LiDAR models; Structural mapping; Preliminary block modeling; Drill targeting; Historical production data; Infrastructure planning; and Future permitting initiatives.

Together, these programs are designed to establish the technical foundation necessary to support long-term development and position the Company as the emerging domestic supplier of antimony.

CEO Commentary

"Our vision has always extended beyond a single mine," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Antimony Corporation.

"Western Frontier's latest field program continues to advance that vision by helping us define future drill targets, begin developing initial block models, and evaluate the infrastructure required to unlock the broader district. We believe these efforts further strengthen the foundation for long-term development and reinforce the significance of Bernice Canyon as the top emerging domestic antimony district."

Strategic Importance: Building a Domestic Antimony Supply Chain

Antimony is recognized as a critical mineral with limited domestic production in the United States. Through systematic exploration, geological modeling, permitting, infrastructure development, and staged mine planning, American Antimony is working to advance a secure domestic source of this strategically important mineral.

Management believes several characteristics distinguish the American Antimony Project from many other antimony opportunities currently being evaluated worldwide.

These include:

A district-scale system extending approximately 3.5 miles across Bernice Canyon; High-grade antimony mineralization demonstrated through drilling, underground workings, and surface exposures; Mineralization dominated by primary stibnite rather than antimony occurring primarily as a byproduct of gold production; Favorable metallurgical characteristics, including exceptionally low arsenic content; Metallurgical test work demonstrating approximately 97% antimony recoveries into high-grade concentrates; Existing historical infrastructure and multiple historical mines distributed throughout the district; Ongoing integration of drilling, photogrammetry-LiDAR models, block modeling, and district-scale development planning.

Unlike many antimony projects where antimony is secondary to gold or other metals, the Company believes Bernice Canyon represents a rare primary antimony district with the potential to support scalable, domestic production.

Management believes the combination of district-scale potential, high-grade mineralization, favorable metallurgy, low arsenic content, and exceptional recoveries positions American Antimony as one of the more technically advanced and development-oriented antimony projects in North America and reinforces the Company's goal of becoming an important contributor to the U.S. critical mineral supply chain.

About American Antimony Corporation

American Antimony Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), operating as Xtra Energy Corp., is advancing high-grade antimony assets in the United States to support secure, domestic supply of this critical industrial mineral, which is used in flame retardants, batteries, defense alloys, and emerging energy applications.

The Company's flagship American Antimony Project comprises approximately 201 claims totaling 4,153 acres in the prolific Bernice Canyon district of Nevada and includes the historically productive Antimony King Mine. Recent exploration and metallurgical work have returned exceptionally high antimony head grades, reinforcing the high-grade potential of the system.

In addition, the Company has expanded its Nevada footprint through the acquisition of 1,240 acres at the Stibium Creek Project in Lander County, a proven antimony corridor with established mineralization and infrastructure. American Antimony is pursuing a disciplined, staged development strategy encompassing exploration, permitting, metallurgy, and early-stage mining, with the objective of producing high-grade antimony concentrates to support domestic and global supply needs.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or financial performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise capital, successfully execute its business plan, and achieve anticipated operational or financial results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. For a more complete discussion of risk factors and uncertainties, readers are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: .







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Source: American Antimony Corporation dba Xtra Energy Corporation