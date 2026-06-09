MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Worldwide Partners, Inc. Appoints Ammunition Founder and CEO Jeremy Heilpern to Board of Directors to Advance the Independent Agency Model Globally Industry veteran and global agency founder joins as North American Director, bringing two decades of experience to one of advertising's most influential independent networks

June 09, 2026 9:30 AM EDT | Source: Ammunition LLC

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Ammunition, an independent global agency, today announced that Founder and CEO Jeremy Heilpern has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Worldwide Partners, Inc. (WPI), one of the most influential independent agency networks in the world, representing more than 90 agencies across 50 countries. Heilpern will serve as North American Director, effective immediately.

Board seats at WPI are among the highest forms of recognition within the global independent agency community, earned through nomination and a formal vote by the network's shareholders. The appointment recognizes Heilpern's track record of building Ammunition into a globally recognized independent agency, as well as his contributions to the network since joining WPI in 2021. After a decade inside traditional agency environments, he founded Ammunition in 2017 to deliver a fully integrated approach, aligning strategy, creative, media, and technology under a single mandate: Growth. No Matter What

As North American Director, Heilpern joins a board of agency leaders who know the industry from the inside. He will help shape the network's strategic direction, contribute to positioning, speaker programming, and budget priorities that determine how WPI shows up for its members globally. He will bring a practitioner's perspective to the industry issues the network chooses to champion, and is committed to ensuring the board stays directly connected to and in service of the full WPI membership, from long-standing partners to the next generation of independents joining it.

"Worldwide Partners has been an invaluable relationship for Ammunition, built on shared thinking, mutual growth, and a community of independent agency leaders who make each other better. Joining the board is a chance to give back to a network that has given so much to its members, and at a moment when the independent model isn't just keeping pace with the holding companies, it's leading. WPI has been central to that shift," said Jeremy Heilpern, Founder and CEO of Ammunition.

Heilpern will attend his first board meeting in Copenhagen this September, where the network's member agency leaders convene to set priorities for the year ahead.

"The Board of Directors is the engine behind everything WPI stands for. These are the agency leaders who set direction, hold the network accountable, and make sure we're creating something that genuinely serves our members for the long term. Having the right people in those seats, people who are still in the work, is what makes this network function at its best," said John Harris, President and CEO of Worldwide Partners, Inc.

This appointment underscores Ammunition's continued investment in industry leadership and reflects the trust of a worldwide network committed to shaping the future of independent advertising on a global stage.

ABOUT AMMUNITION

Ammunition is a global independent agency network built for ambitious businesses with serious growth targets - the ones expanding into new markets and navigating complex B2B2C dynamics. With integrated teams in North America (Atlanta) and Europe (London), Ammunition unifies strategy, creative, media, and technology under one accountable partner, from brief to bottom line. Ammunition doesn't just take the brief; it finds what's holding growth back and doesn't stop until it's won. Recognized by Adweek, Campaign, Inc., and the Financial Times among the world's fastest-growing independent agencies, Ammunition helps brands align brand, performance, and experience across complex buying journeys. Privately held and proudly independent, Ammunition is a member of Worldwide Partners, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA). Visit ammunition. Growth. No Matter What

ABOUT WORLDWIDE PARTNERS

Worldwide Partners, Inc. (WPI), the world's most collaborative agency network, enables growth through access, flexibility and partnership. With over 90 agencies in more than 50 countries, and experience in over 90 industry verticals, Worldwide Partners serves as a hub that harnesses the talent, expertise and diversified capabilities of the agencies within our network to reimagine growth for both brands and agencies. For more information about Worldwide Partners, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Miller

Publicist, Ammunition

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(404) 797-0189







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Source: Ammunition LLC