South Star Announces Santa Cruz Operational Update First Shipment Of Graphite Shipped

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce May operational results at the Santa Cruz plant.

Santa Cruz Project-Operational Highlights

This update outlines the restart and ramp-up of the Santa Cruz mine. Key takeaways include:

Operational Progress



The first graphite concentrate shipment has been prepared, an important step toward generating saleable product;

The commissioning phase was completed during the first week of May, following which the plant progressed into its ramp-up toward intended operations. All major equipment is now operational, and newly hired employees have completed training and transitioned into their permanent production roles; The plant advanced from a limited ramp-up phase to running its intended continuous 24-hour operational cycle, a major milestone from a single shift of 9 hours per day, as the team continues to ramp toward steady-state throughput.



Throughput Improvements



ROM feed increased substantially:



April 2026: 1,337.5 tonnes

May 2026: 3,798.5 tonnes;

Since restarting the plant, approximately 5,136 tonnes of ROM ore have been processed and produced approximately 25 tonnes of graphite concentrate;

The operational objective is to continue producing consistently saleable material while stabilizing the plant;

The quality control and process engineering teams are now generating reliable operating data across the entire process flow - including feed, process streams, final products, and tailings - enabling more accurate operational analysis and decision-making; The modifications implemented in the plant feed and front-end processing area-historically one of the primary bottlenecks-have proven highly effective in stabilizing the downstream process.



Product Quality

The plant achieved graphite concentrate grades of up to 97% carbon during the first month of startup.



Process Optimization

Quality control and process engineering teams are now generating reliable operating data across the full process circuit, improving operational analysis and decision-making.



Near Term Objectives



Fine-tune filter press to determine optimal filter cloth to maintain stable filtration;

Install already-purchased/received balls and rods to the grinding circuit to improve the liberation of graphite locked within the gangue; Adjust and monitor plant to reach 5,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate production per year. This production rate has been the goal for years 1 to 3 as per our technical report and as filed with ANM, the Brazilian mining regulatory agency for our mining license (click HERE to read).



Tiago Cunha, Interim CEO, states,“Our team, led by COO Rogerio Barcellos, has delivered an exceptional 2 months of operational results. The plant is being monitored regularly and consistently in order to attain a production capacity of 5,000 tpa of graphite concentrate. The early indications show positive results thus far.”

ABOUT SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.



South Star is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz graphite project, located in southern Bahia, Brazil, is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that is anticipated to be put into production. Brazil is the second largest graphite producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, Santa Cruz is slated to be the newest graphite producer in the Americas. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF. South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at southstarbatterymetals.

For additional information:

South Star Investor Relations

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Phone: +1 (303) 519-5149

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding production and scaling of operations at Santa Cruz, and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.