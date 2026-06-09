Fieldman Selected For AWWA ACE26 Innovation Hub, Showcasing Platform For Smart Meter Deployments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fieldman, a work order management platform built for AMI and smart meter deployments, has been selected to exhibit in the Innovation Hub at AWWA ACE26. The American Water Works Association's Annual Conference & Exposition takes place June 21–24, 2026, in Washington, DC. Fieldman will be at Innovation Hub Booth #119.

The ACE26 Innovation Hub, powered by Isle Utilities, highlights emerging technologies serving the water industry. Companies selected for the Hub are recognized for bringing fresh approaches to real industry challenges - and for having the field deployments to back them up.

Fieldman is a one-connected platform for AMI projects that links field crews, dispatchers, supervisors, and managers in real time - covering the full deployment lifecycle from warehouse to post-installation maintenance. The platform includes a Field Service App, a Citizen Self-Scheduling App, a Warehouse Management App, and a back-office portal with dispatcher, supervisor, and manager tools. Together, these components eliminate the bottlenecks that slow down meter deployments: missed appointments, manual data entry, inventory mismatches, and lack of real-time visibility.

Fieldman enables utilities and their deployment contractors to complete smart meter installations 20–30% faster - without adding technicians or increasing costs. Clients have seen dispatch efficiency improve by 42%, team productivity increase by 38%, and appointment booking rates climb 2–4x compared to traditional scheduling approaches. These results are based on deployments serving 10,000+ meters.

“Most AMI deployments don't fail because of technician skill - they fail in execution,” said Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman.“Being selected for the AWWA Innovation Hub is a recognition that the water industry needs purpose-built tools to close that gap. We're excited to connect with utilities and project teams at ACE26 and show them what a deployment platform built specifically for this work looks like.”

At ACE26, Fieldman will demonstrate its live platform, including dynamic dispatch, real-time field data validation, citizen self-scheduling, and its Plan/Actual Dashboard for tracking deployment progress against targets. The company will also highlight its integration with Trimble GNSS technology, announced in January 2026, which allows field technicians to capture sub-meter GPS coordinates directly within their Fieldman workflows - improving asset mapping accuracy and GIS data integrity for utilities.

Innovation Hub open hours are Monday, June 21 (10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.), Tuesday, June 22 (10:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.), and Wednesday, June 23 (10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.). Attendees are invited to visit Fieldman at Booth #119 to see a live project in action.