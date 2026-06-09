Exclusive Launch For Automechanika Frankfurt With Dr Bertrand Piccard As Keynote Speaker

For the third time, Automechanika Frankfurt will start on 8 September 2026 with a CEO Breakfast, bringing together international leaders from the automotive and supplier industries in a special setting. This year's event will focus on Dr Bertrand Piccard – visionary explorer, innovator and pioneer of sustainable technologies.

In his keynote speech, Dr Bertrand Piccard will speak about innovative strength, a pioneering spirit and the economic opportunities of sustainable transformation. Dr Piccard gained international renown through, among other things, the world's first non-stop balloon circumnavigation and the groundbreaking“Solar Impulse” mission – the first round-the-world flight in a solar-powered aircraft.

Piccard's latest project,“Climate Impulse”, embodies technological progress and sustainable visions: the aim is the first non-stop, zero-emission round-the-world flight, powered by liquid hydrogen. As a UN Special Ambassador, psychiatrist and entrepreneur, he inspires people worldwide with his perspectives on innovation, resilience and the opportunities presented by ecological change. At the CEO Breakfast at Automechanika Frankfurt, he will demonstrate how sustainable technologies and bold thinking can shape the future of global industries – including the automotive aftermarket.

Following the fireside chat, leading industry representatives from Aumovio, Castrol, Continental, Mann + Hummel, Schaeffler and ZF will discuss the key challenges and opportunities facing the mobility and supplier industries during the CEO Talk. The focus will be on topics such as transformation, sustainable mobility, technological innovations and new business models in the international automotive aftermarket.

The CEO Breakfast will take place on 8 September 2026 in the Forum, Level 1, Panorama Room. Doors open and breakfast begins at 7:00 am, the programme starts at 7:30 am.

Registration is still open – further information is available here.

Tags#Automechanika Frankfurt #Messe Frankfurt