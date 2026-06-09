High Blood Pressure: Protein-Rich Foods That Help You Stay One Step Ahead!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) If you don't manage your blood pressure properly, you could face many health problems, especially with your heart. To lower high blood pressure, you should eat these protein-rich foods.Almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and cashews are packed with protein. Eating them can help you manage blood pressure and keep your heart in good shape.

Fish contains a lot of protein and is also high in potassium. Both these nutrients help you keep your blood pressure under control.

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Eggs are loaded with a large amount of protein. They also have Vitamin A, selenium, and antioxidants, which all work together to help lower blood pressure.

Legumes like beans and lentils are rich in both protein and fibre. If you eat them daily, you can lower your blood pressure and improve your heart's health.

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