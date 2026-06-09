High Blood Pressure: Protein-Rich Foods That Help You Stay One Step Ahead!
Fish contains a lot of protein and is also high in potassium. Both these nutrients help you keep your blood pressure under control.
Stroke Emergencies in India: Why Every Minute Matters in Saving LivesEggs are loaded with a large amount of protein. They also have Vitamin A, selenium, and antioxidants, which all work together to help lower blood pressure.
Legumes like beans and lentils are rich in both protein and fibre. If you eat them daily, you can lower your blood pressure and improve your heart's health.
Yoga For BP: Ladies, Control High BP At Home With These 5 Simple Yoga Asanas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment