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Epson Rewards UAE Students for Eco-conscious Artwork Created from Waste Materials
(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) DUBAI, UAE, 9 June 2026
Three students at Dubai National School have been awarded for their innovative artwork created from recycled materials as part of the ReCreators Contest, a competition launched by Epson on World Sustainability Day last October.
Epson, a global technology leader in printing, visual solutions, robotics, and watches, invited schools in the UAE to join the competition, which was designed to help students aged between seven and 12 understand the importance of recycling, and how everyday choices can make a difference.
The competition consisted of three categories: Best Use of Recycled Materials, Most Creative Design, and Most Practical/Inspiring Idea. The entries were judged by an Epson’s regional leadership, and a local influencer (Dina Butti).
The works of art by the three winning students, Abdulrahman Al Madani, Thani bin Ghlaita, and Karam Tarrab, assisted by art teacher Hanan Alazawi, consisted of an elegant sculpture of a bird, made from e-waste and old compact discs; a vibrant seascape depicting a boat, made from water bottle caps and discarded plastic; and a colourful landscape featuring a smiley sun, made from assorted bottle caps.
Suad Abu Harb, School Principal at Dubai National School, said: “I congratulate the winners and all the students who participated in the competition for the fantastic artwork they created. Everyone involved in the initiative was amazed by the level of creativity and innovation shown by the students and the beautiful artwork they created from discarded items. I also thank Epson for this initiative, which encouraged our students to consider the impact of waste, the value of recycling, and the power of creativity to help promote eco-conscious behaviour in the UAE.”
Each winning student received an Epson EcoTank printer as a prize, while every participating school received an Epson projector. Epson shared selected entries, including the winning artwork, on its social media channels.
The name of the initiative, ‘ReCreators’, combines the words recycle and create, positioning participants not just as artists, but as creators of positive change who transform recycled materials into meaningful works of art.
Bella Tobing, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Government Affairs at Epson, said: “At Epson, we believe creativity and eco-consciousness go hand-in-hand, and this was aptly demonstrated by the artwork produced by students as part of this campaign. Our aim was to empower young minds to explore new skills, think innovatively, and express their creativity while caring for the planet by using recyclable materials. The initiative was also the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of re-using and recycling to reduce waste in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”
Epson’s vision and strategy is built around environmental awareness through the company’s philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation. This philosophy encompasses Epson’s use of technology to help overcome global environmental problems and other societal issues, to enrich people’s lives and to make a better world. Epson’s Environmental Vision sets out its commitment to becoming carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050.
Three students at Dubai National School have been awarded for their innovative artwork created from recycled materials as part of the ReCreators Contest, a competition launched by Epson on World Sustainability Day last October.
Epson, a global technology leader in printing, visual solutions, robotics, and watches, invited schools in the UAE to join the competition, which was designed to help students aged between seven and 12 understand the importance of recycling, and how everyday choices can make a difference.
The competition consisted of three categories: Best Use of Recycled Materials, Most Creative Design, and Most Practical/Inspiring Idea. The entries were judged by an Epson’s regional leadership, and a local influencer (Dina Butti).
The works of art by the three winning students, Abdulrahman Al Madani, Thani bin Ghlaita, and Karam Tarrab, assisted by art teacher Hanan Alazawi, consisted of an elegant sculpture of a bird, made from e-waste and old compact discs; a vibrant seascape depicting a boat, made from water bottle caps and discarded plastic; and a colourful landscape featuring a smiley sun, made from assorted bottle caps.
Suad Abu Harb, School Principal at Dubai National School, said: “I congratulate the winners and all the students who participated in the competition for the fantastic artwork they created. Everyone involved in the initiative was amazed by the level of creativity and innovation shown by the students and the beautiful artwork they created from discarded items. I also thank Epson for this initiative, which encouraged our students to consider the impact of waste, the value of recycling, and the power of creativity to help promote eco-conscious behaviour in the UAE.”
Each winning student received an Epson EcoTank printer as a prize, while every participating school received an Epson projector. Epson shared selected entries, including the winning artwork, on its social media channels.
The name of the initiative, ‘ReCreators’, combines the words recycle and create, positioning participants not just as artists, but as creators of positive change who transform recycled materials into meaningful works of art.
Bella Tobing, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Government Affairs at Epson, said: “At Epson, we believe creativity and eco-consciousness go hand-in-hand, and this was aptly demonstrated by the artwork produced by students as part of this campaign. Our aim was to empower young minds to explore new skills, think innovatively, and express their creativity while caring for the planet by using recyclable materials. The initiative was also the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of re-using and recycling to reduce waste in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”
Epson’s vision and strategy is built around environmental awareness through the company’s philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation. This philosophy encompasses Epson’s use of technology to help overcome global environmental problems and other societal issues, to enrich people’s lives and to make a better world. Epson’s Environmental Vision sets out its commitment to becoming carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050.
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