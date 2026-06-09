403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
stc partners with TOD to provide customers with FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 09 June 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, a strategic partnership with TOD, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Through this partnership, stc customers will be able to enjoy access to the live streaming of all matches from one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events through a range of flexible subscription options tailored to different customer needs and requirements.
The partnership reflects stc’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its portfolio of digital lifestyle services and delivering added value to customers through strategic collaborations with leading content providers. As global sporting events continue to attract widespread interest, stc actively focuses on offering convenient and accessible solutions that allow customers to stay connected to the moments and experiences that matter most to them.
Customers can subscribe to the TOD FIFA World Cup 2026 package as an add-on service in easy monthly installments of just KD 2 per month. The service is also available with zeed in which customers can add a device to their plan and get a subscription included, allowing customers to enjoy seamless access to premium sports content and 12 months entertainment content as part of their existing subscription. In addition, stc and non stc customers may choose to access the service through the TOD gift card subscriptions valued at KD 46, providing further flexibility based on their individual needs and viewing preferences.
The FIFA World Cup remains one of the most watched sporting events globally, bringing together millions of fans from around the world to follow every stage of the tournament. Through its collaboration with TOD, stc aims to ensure that customers have easy access to comprehensive tournament coverage, enabling them to follow every match, key moment, and memorable highlight throughout the competition.
In a statement, stc highlighted that its partnership with TOD will enable customers to conveniently stream live matches on their phones, smart TV, or desktops. This initiative builds on the Company’s commitment to enriching its customers’ lifestyle choices by offering innovative services that align with their evolving interests and lifestyles. Through flexible subscription options, customers can simply add the streaming service to one of their plans and enjoy access to the most anticipated football tournament in the world.
stc added that the partnership forms part of the Company’s long-term strategy to expand its portfolio of digital services and introduce offerings that enhance the overall customer experience. The Company continues to pursue opportunities that bring globally recognized platforms and services closer to its customers, supporting its vision of delivering integrated digital solutions across multiple touchpoints.
To find out more about stc’s events, promotions, and sponsorships, follow stc’s official social media platforms, visit one of stc’s branches, download mystc mobile application, visit or contact the customer service center by dialing 102 for around the clock assistance.
The partnership reflects stc’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its portfolio of digital lifestyle services and delivering added value to customers through strategic collaborations with leading content providers. As global sporting events continue to attract widespread interest, stc actively focuses on offering convenient and accessible solutions that allow customers to stay connected to the moments and experiences that matter most to them.
Customers can subscribe to the TOD FIFA World Cup 2026 package as an add-on service in easy monthly installments of just KD 2 per month. The service is also available with zeed in which customers can add a device to their plan and get a subscription included, allowing customers to enjoy seamless access to premium sports content and 12 months entertainment content as part of their existing subscription. In addition, stc and non stc customers may choose to access the service through the TOD gift card subscriptions valued at KD 46, providing further flexibility based on their individual needs and viewing preferences.
The FIFA World Cup remains one of the most watched sporting events globally, bringing together millions of fans from around the world to follow every stage of the tournament. Through its collaboration with TOD, stc aims to ensure that customers have easy access to comprehensive tournament coverage, enabling them to follow every match, key moment, and memorable highlight throughout the competition.
In a statement, stc highlighted that its partnership with TOD will enable customers to conveniently stream live matches on their phones, smart TV, or desktops. This initiative builds on the Company’s commitment to enriching its customers’ lifestyle choices by offering innovative services that align with their evolving interests and lifestyles. Through flexible subscription options, customers can simply add the streaming service to one of their plans and enjoy access to the most anticipated football tournament in the world.
stc added that the partnership forms part of the Company’s long-term strategy to expand its portfolio of digital services and introduce offerings that enhance the overall customer experience. The Company continues to pursue opportunities that bring globally recognized platforms and services closer to its customers, supporting its vision of delivering integrated digital solutions across multiple touchpoints.
To find out more about stc’s events, promotions, and sponsorships, follow stc’s official social media platforms, visit one of stc’s branches, download mystc mobile application, visit or contact the customer service center by dialing 102 for around the clock assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment